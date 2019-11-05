Stormzy calls on Jacob Rees-Mogg to resign over Grenfell remarks

Grime artist Stormzy has called for Jacob Rees-Mogg to resign after the Tory MP said on Monday that the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire should have ignored the London Fire Brigade’s advice to “stay and wait.”

The rapper lashed out at the leader of the house on Twitter, writing:

“Oi @Jacob_Rees_Mogg you need to resign you’re an actual piece of shit I beg everyone watch this – MP Jacob Rees Mogg in a nutshell saying Grenfell Victims should of had the common sense to escape. I can’t believe the cheek fucking hell these politicians are actual aliens”

Speaking on Nick Ferrari’s LBC radio show yesterday, Rees-Mogg said that if either of them had been in the burning building, “we would leave…It just seems like the common sense thing to do”.

Rees-Mogg apologised for the comments this morning in a statement to the Evening Standard:

“I profoundly apologise,” he said. “What I meant to say is that I would have also listened to the fire brigade’s advice to stay and wait at the time.

“However, with what we know now and with hindsight I wouldn’t and I don’t think anyone else would.

“I would hate to upset the people of Grenfell if I was unclear in my comments.”

Stormzy also said that the government should take the blame for the tragedy, not the fire brigade:

“The government are to blame for grenfell not the fire brigade. Point blank. I don’t know the ins and outs and I’m sure the fire fighters made some errors, to what extent I don’t know but nah we ain’t gonna act like the brave men and women who went in there are the main reason…

“this happened get the fuck out of here Lmao we ain’t that dumb lads This is blood on the British governments hands. Grenfell was their fault and their fault alone.”

The initial findings of an inquiry into what happened at Grenfell criticised the LFB for its role in the disaster.

Sir Martin Moore-Bick’s first report from the inquiry said the LFB should have told people to leave the building and that firefighters were ill-equipped to deal with the situation.

