Storm Arwen: Heavy snow writes off Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur was postponed this morning due to Storm Arwen. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Today’s scheduled Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur has been called off due to heavy snow related to Storm Arwen.

The game at Turf Moor was due to kick off at 2pm but the decision to postpone the fixture was announced 50 minute beforehand.

“In these conditions it is not football. I want to have fun. In this situation it is impossible and there is a serious risk for the players,” said Tottenham manager Antonio Conte.

Read more Antonio Conte is a gamble Tottenham Hotspur can’t afford not to take

“There is a bit of disappointment because we were ready to play but at the same time I think the Premier League has made the right decision to save the situation for the players and fans.”

The Premier League is yet to announce a new date for the match.

Storm Arwen has caused severe weather across Britain over the last few days, leaving tens of thousands without power in England and Scotland.

Burnley grounds staff attempted to make the surface playable by clearing the pitch, only for a fresh layer of snow to fall.

Clarets manager Sean Dyche said: “It fell that quickly and heavily – it’s still quite strong now.”

Referee Peter Bankes said: “They worked as hard as they could but within 10 minutes the pitch was covered again.”