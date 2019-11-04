Commuter towns in an area just outside of London known as the Stockbroker Belt are paying the highest levels of income tax in the country, according to research.



Nine out of the top 10 towns for average income tax are located in the region, a report by accountant UHY Hacker Young has found.

Commuter towns in the South East are popular areas for wealthy workers because of strong transport links with London and proximity to main airports such as Heathrow.



In the top spot was Esher, a town in Surrey dubbed Britain’s Beverly Hills, where residents pay 28 per cent of their average £68,600 earnings in income tax, the research said.



The area is home to high-profile celebrities such as Elton John, Gary Lineker and Andy Murray, as well as wealthy City workers.



Neela Chauhan, Tax Partner at UHY Hacker Young says: “The South East has cemented its position as one of the most affluent areas in the UK.



“This is likely to continue for years to come as Stockbroker Belt towns attract high earning celebrities and City workers alike.

“However, the government needs to be careful not to kill this golden goose by overtaxing it.



“We have seen signs in some areas, such as non-doms, that higher levels of tax is gradually driving high earners out of the country.”

