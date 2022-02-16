Starmer says entitled to ask for pay rise in rebuke of Bank of England

The Labour leader said “it’s very difficult to universally say” to workers that they should not request a pay rise from their employer.

Workers have every right to ask for a pay rise amid the UK’s surging inflation rate and cost of living crunch, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said.

In a direct rebuke of comments made by Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, the Labour leader said “it’s very difficult to universally say” to workers that they should not request a pay rise from their employer.

Bailey said earlier this month that the UK needed “restraint in pay bargaining, otherwise [inflation] will get out of control”.

When asked by the BBC if that meant workers should not ask for large pay rises, Bailey said: “Broadly, yes.”

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 5.5 per cent in the 12 months to January – a 30-year-high – and is expected to hit upwards of 7 per cent this year.

It comes as families are also facing a 1.25 percentage point increase in National Insurance from April.

When asked by the Guardian today if he agrees with Bailey, Starmer said: “It’s very difficult to universally say to people – you are not entitled to even ask for a pay rise.”

Downing Street also issued a rebuke to Bailey’s comments earlier this month.

“It’s not something that the Prime Minister is calling for. We obviously want a high-growth economy and we want people’s wages to increase,” a Number 10 spokesperson said.