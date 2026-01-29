Starmer: Businesses ‘cry out’ for more trade with China

Xi Jinping welcomed Keir Starmer in China. Carl Court/PA Wire

Keir Starmer has said businesses are “crying out for ways” to export to Chinese markets as he struck a new deal for British travellers.

After meeting President Xi Jinping in China, Starmer defended his government’s ambitions to boost relations with the world’s second largest economy despite questions over security threats posed by state-backed spies and hackers.

The Prime Minister announced a string of deals with China, including getting Britons visa-free travel to China who visit for fewer than 30 days.

Business travellers will also benefit from the new perk.

Starmer said: “As one of the world’s economic powerhouses, businesses have been crying out for ways to grow their footprints in China.

“We’ll make it easier for them to do so, including via relaxed visa rules for short-term travel, supporting them to expand abroad, all while boosting growth and jobs at home.”

Trade between the UK and China is worth up to £103bn, with more imports flooding into Britain.

China’s relationship with the UK has come under question amid almost-unanimous criticism from opposition benches in the House of Commons due to security threats raised by its new mega embassy near the City of London, suggestions of phone-hacking and the collapsed case of two spies in parliament.

Economists including the Bank of England’s external member Alan Taylor said trade diversion from China would push down on inflation over the coming months.

Astrazeneca scrapped UK investment

Meanwhile, several business officials from the likes of HSBC, Standard Chartered and GSK joined Starmer on his trip to support his plans to boost trade relations.

Astrazeneca bosses announced they would invest nearly £11bn in China to expand medicines manufacturing.

Read more Starmer warned on ‘severe’ risk of trading with China

Starmer praised the deal, stating it would help the pharmaceutical giant to grow, thereby “supporting thousands of UK jobs”.

Pascal Soriot, the chief executive officer of Astrazeneca, said: “By expanding our capabilities in breakthrough treatments like cell therapy and radioconjugates, we will strengthen our contribution to China’s high-quality development and, most importantly, bring next-generation modalities to patients.”

The pharma giant’s China investment comes after the firm abandoned its plans to build a £450m manufacturing plant in Merseyside, blaming a lack of government support.

Earlier on Thursday, President Xi hailed Labour governments for supporting relations between the two countries.

In their meeting, the Chinese leader singled out Labour for its approach on relations with China.

“In the past, Labour governments made important contributions to the growth of China-UK relations,” Xi said.

“China stands ready to develop with the UK a long-term strategic partnership. It will benefit our two peoples.”

Starmer also faced calls to raise the jailing of British citizen Jimmy Lai for his pro-democracy campaign in Hong Kong.

Sir Keir has faced calls to raise the jailing of Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai and the treatment of the Uighur minority with the Chinese leadership.

The Prime Minister said he had a “respectful discussion” with Xi on Lai and the treatment of the Uighur minority in Xinjiant, adding that this was “part and parcel of the reason to engage”.

The Prime Minister said: “We raised those issues, as you would expect.