Starmer admits he knew of Mandelson’s enduring links with Epstein – but appointed him ambassador anyway

Sir Keir Starmer has admitted that he knew Peter Mandelson continued a relationship with Jefrrey Epstein after his first conviction before appointing the Labour grandee as UK ambassador to the US.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, Starmer said he was aware that Mandelson maintained relations with Epstein after he pleaded guilty for soliciting prostitution of minors in 2008, but said the former business secretary “lied” about the closeness of his relationship.

Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch grilled Starmer on the vetting process for Mandelson before his appointment as ambassador, referencing reports by the Financial Times suggesting he had stayed at the paedophile’s apartment after his conviction.

The Prime Minister said Mandelson “betrayed our country, our parliament and my party”, before adding that he “lied repeatedly” during the vetting process for the key diplomatic posting and during his time in Washington.

“If I knew then what I know now, he would never have been anywhere near my government,” Starmer said.

However, after being asked by Badenoch for a third time on whether security vetting highlighted Mandelson’s “ongoing relationship” with Epstein, Starmer admitted it had.

“As a result various questions were put to him,” the Prime Minister said.

“Time and time again, Mandelson completely misrepresented the extent of his relationship [with Epstein].”

The vetting process for the US ambassador took place over two steps. The Cabinet Office first compiled a report on Mandelson based on publicly available information. Security services then conducted their own reviews into the appointment, with details of findings not shared with the Prime Minister.

Starmer was instead given a binary ‘yes’ or ‘no’ decision to make on the appointment.

In the US Department of Justice’s release of 3m documents last Friday, it was revealed that Mandelson described Epstein’s release after serving his sentence for child sex offences as “liberation day”.

Mandelson asked Epstein: “How is freedom feeling?’

Epstein responded: “She feels fresh, firm and creamy.” Mandelson replied to the message with the words “naughty boy”.

Other emails showed Mandelson allegedly leaking market-sensitive information held by the UK government to Epstein at the height of the financial crisis.

The Metropolitan Police has opened an investigation into Mandelson, having received dossiers from the Cabinet Office.

Starmer also revealed he had been in touch with authorities in the morning.

But political figures across the Commons heaped pressure on the Prime Minister over his appointment, with Badenoch questioning whether Starmer retained confidence in his chief of staff Morgan McSweeney, whom Mandelson shared close ties with.

Starmer said his chief of staff was “central” to his team in Downing Street.

Plaid Cymru’s Liz Saville Roberts called on the Prime Minister to resign as she raised questions on his “judgment” over his appointment.

MPs will later debate the terms of a release of government documents relating to Mandelson, with Starmer putting an amendment forward on a motion to protect national security issues as well as other areas that may “prejudice” international ties.

Badenoch urged Labour MPs to vote with the Tories against the amendment, stating the amendment represented a “cover up”.