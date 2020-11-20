Starling confident it will be first challenger to make a profit

Starling has reportedly said it will become the first of the challenger banks to make a profit as its rivals record mounting losses.

Positioned as challengers, digital banks Monzo, Starling and Revolut are yet to make any money.

Read more: Shakespeare: New fees and negative interest rates dent Starling’s public perception

They have faced some scepticism from investors and the Bank of England, which has pushed for them to deliver sustainable business models.

Founded by Anne Boden in 2014, Starling has made a loss every month since it launched but said on an operating basis it will record a £0.8m profit for October, according to The Telegraph.

Starling is the youngest of the challengers launching in mid-2017, after Revolut in 2015 and Monzo in early 2016.

But Boden told The Telegraph she was confident that Starling will “become the first of the new breed of digital banks to become profitable”.

“Our operating costs have increased by 30 per cent in the past year, while customer accounts almost doubled and our fixed costs have broadly remained flat over the last 12 months.”

Starling has seen a jump in retail accounts this year and a more than doubling of its business accounts to over 200,000. The challenger now boasts over 1.5m accounts in total.

Boden had downplayed hopes to break even this year at the start of 2020 but ahead of results in August Boden said Starling was “back on track to be profitable by the end of the year”.

Of the three leading digital banks, Starling has the most diversified revenue stream with just 45 per cent of its revenues coming from card transaction fees.

Read more: Ranked: Monzo and Starling top list of best UK banks

Revolut tripled its losses to £107.3m last year despite growth in its customer numbers and revenues while Monzo’s pre-tax losses grew to £115.4m for 2019.

Like Boden, Revolut’s chief executive Nikolay Storonsky is confident in the financials telling the Financial Times in May he expects to break even this year.