Stanley Johnson convinced his son will stay on as PM as he accuses Tories of ‘playing the man and not the ball’

Stanley Johnson

The PM’s father Stanley Johnson was convinced his son would carry on as he accused of others of “playing the man and not the ball”.

The 81-year-old told the Mail: “I am 100 per cent behind him. One hundred per cent and I am absolutely convinced that he will carry on.”

The older Mr Johnson would not be drawn on his personal communication with his son in recent days.

“But believe me this is a man, who is a robust man and he will not fold up the flag and sneak away. He believes that is the right thing to do,” he said.

“I hope Boris toughs it out. Lessons learned playing the Eton Wall Game should stand him in good stead. An eye for a tooth!”

Guardian columnist Polly Toynbee believes the manner and precise timing of the PM’s departure is the “only question left”.

“Very few expect him to fight the next election. The 1922 Committee could change the rules instantly overnight and hold another leadership vote, with all the signs that he would lose next time,” she wrote.

“Or they may wait for next week’s election of a new committee minded to change the rules to allow another attempt at defenestration within the year.”