Stagecoach profit nosedives amid pandemic woes

Stagecoach’s profit has sunk a staggering 60 per cent in its latest financial year in part due to the unprecedented impact of coronavirus lockdowns around the world.

The figures

The bus operator posted profit before tax of £40.6m for the 12 months to the end of May today, down from £101.2m the previous year.

It also revealed a 24.5 per cent plunge in revenue to £1.42bn as coronavirus forced it to furlough more than half its regional bus staff and scrap its dividend.

Earnings per share sank from 17.4p last year to just 6.7p. Shareholders will receive a 3.8p dividend, half last year’s total after Stagecoach cancelled its final payout.

What Stagecoach said

Stagecoach CEO Martin Griffiths said: “We have achieved a creditable set of financial results in what has been one of the most challenging and sobering periods for citizens, communities and economies across the globe in living memory.

“Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the business was on track to meet its expectations for the full year. We made good progress in delivering on our three key strategic objectives: to maximise our core business potential, manage change through our people and technology, and grow by diversifying, while maintaining our relentless focus on safety and customer service.

“In responding to the more recent global challenges, we have taken decisive action so that the business remains in as strong a position as possible and well placed to secure the significant long-term opportunities we see for public transport.”