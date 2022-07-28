Staff left in the dark leads to ‘unengaged employees’ as half of all Brits want new job, warns Aspire chief

Aspire founder Paul Farrer

Almost two thirds businesses have not communicated with their staff about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to research shared with City A.M. today.

While a third of businesses have spoken to their employees about the invasion of Ukraine, almost half of these businesses have not yet outlined their plans with regard to whether they will stop selling or providing their services in Russia.

This is despite the war starting on 24th February.

Three quarters of respondents stated they wouldn’t (36.8 per cent) or aren’t sure (40.7 per cent) if they would continue working with a business that carries on trading in Russia.

More than 800 candidates from a range of industries – including marketing, sales, technology and the digital and creative sectors – responded to the survey from recruitment giant Aspire, which explored the key trends impacting the world of work in 2022.

This lack of communication could have a significant bearing on whether employees remain at companies.

With the UK in the grip of a skills shortage, a cost of living crisis and also grappling with the long-lasting impacts of Covid-19, Aspire’s research demonstrates that external factors and wider societal trends are heavily impacting candidates’ view on jobs.

This study also comes at a time when 60 per cent of candidates surveyed are searching for a new job, as they look to capitalise on the record 1.295m job vacancies in the UK.

Paul Farrer, chairman and founder of Aspire, commented: “Open and honest dialogue is essential for businesses looking to attract and retain their staff – even on issues as complex and delicate as the invasion of Ukraine.

“Candidates are increasingly looking to work for organisations that reflect their own values.” Paul Farrer

“It’s clear from our research that broader societal issues – from the war in Ukraine to the post-COVID landscape and cost of living crisis – are having a big impact on how candidates feel about their jobs and what they want from employers.

“Failing to communicate with staff at the best of times can lead to unengaged employees. But at times of major disruption and change, the effects could be more severe.

“This study offers important insight for employers, whose awareness of the trends impacting the world of work is likely to prove decisive in their ability not only to recruit the right talent but also keep hold of it.”