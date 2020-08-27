Staff at ETF provider Tabula call time on home working as it moves to Strand

London headquartered fixed income ETF provider Tabula Investment Management is luring employees back to work with an expanded office to support social distancing.

Tabula’s move to 55 Strand will double its office footprint from 1,300 square feet to more than 3,000 sq ft.

The fund manager says more than 90% of London-based staff have agreed to come back on site.

Those who wish to remain working-from-home can continue to do so.

Tabula said its strategy to deliver “unique and innovative fixed income investment strategies was best delivered in an office environment”.

Michael John Lytle, its CEO, said: “While we have adapted during this year, I am convinced that the gradual and careful return to shared workspace is an important tool for cementing teams and enhancing co-operation”.

Tabula’s enthusiasm to get traders under one roof comes after a slew of City stalwarts announced employees could stay away until 2021.

IG’s chief operating officer Jon Noble told UK employees this week that they can continue working from home until the end of 2020, but the office will reopen from 7 September for those who wish to return.

This week JP Morgan and magic circle firm Linklaters told staff they can continue to work remotely on a part-time basis.

The investment bank said employees in London and Wall Street will shift between office and home working.

Meanwhile Linklaters told staff that they could spend between 20 and 50 per cent of their time working from home.