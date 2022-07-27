Spotlight on the week’s top performer: Trust Wallet Token

As the “crypto winter” continues to grip the industry, there is some positive news for Trust Wallet Token, this week’s top performer.

The token has gained 12.33 per cent over the past seven days and was up about 2 per cent today to trade at $0.95 (£0.79).

The token from crypto wallet Trust registered a higher gain for the week than other tokens but is still lower than its all-time high of $1.51 (£1.25) which it touched in September last year as the crypto market experienced a boom. It has a market cap of $395.5m ($328.4m).

Cryptocurrencies have overall dropped this year as market volatility due to the Russia-Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s aims to tackle soaring inflation by hiking interest rates have sent investors fleeing from risky assets like crypto.