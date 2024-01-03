Spike in weight loss ‘skinny injection’ signals fresh risks in unregulated market

Worryingly, consumer searches for weight loss jabs and pens are also on the rise despite the market being largely unregulated

With the January influx of gym offers hitting the market promising consumers a more slimmed-down version of themselves for 2024, it’s no wonder that searches for ‘weight loss’ and ‘diet’ are trending on Google.

But worryingly, searches for weight loss jabs and pens are also on the rise despite the market being largely unregulated, posing a huge health risk for consumers.

Rising interest in weight loss injections

December 2023 saw online searches for ‘semaglutide injection price’ increase by 140 per cent, and although we’re only fresh into the new year, it seems that interest in weight loss injections is only growing.

In the last few days alone searches for weight loss jab Wegovy (a brand of semiglutide) have spiked online.

Sadly, experts expect interest to increase further in January 2024 – although semiglutide injections can prove effective when used correctly and under careful medical guidance, there are concerns around implications for consumers trying to gain access without prescription who are looking for a fast route to weight loss.

Are weight loss injections safe?

According to BABTAC, the industry is largely unregulated, meaning that at present, injections may be offered by non-medical professionals.

A concern further highlighted by a recent report published by the MHRA, which brought attention to a surge of fake weight loss injections entering the market, which pose huge risk to public safety.

BABTAC chief executive and chair Lesley Blair MBE says: “As consumer interest has shifted to become more open-minded to non-surgical procedures and injectables, it’s easy to see why customers may become desensitised to treatments offered via injections. “

However, it is likely that they are not asking important questions, such as whether the individual is a medical professional, or even legally allowed to prescribe the drug.

The only option for weight loss?

This, coupled with the reality that those seeking a weight loss drug may feel it is their only option, can expose potentially vulnerable clients to dangerous consequences.

Blair continues: “With the lack of regulation currently governing this industry, it can be confusing for customers to navigate, though it is worth noting that the UK law currently states that any product containing semaglutide should be offered via prescription only.

“While it may be potentially cheaper, or you might feel like you are getting more privacy by obtaining the drug online or from a beauty practitioner, it is simply not worth the risk of self-injecting a drug that has the potential to be mixed with unknown ingredients.”