Southern rail services return to Victoria, while The Drain makes a comeback

Southern rail services have returned to London Victoria today, after the latest wave of the pandemic led to a staffing crisis across the public sector.

Victoria station commuters will see eight Southern services each hour to a string of London suburbs including East Croydon, Balham and Sutton.

After effectively halting all services out of Victoria coming into the New Year, Southern told City A.M. last week that it will “probably” not reintroduce all services to the station this week.

With Covid-19 cases now falling in London, it is expected that fewer staff absences will be in tow – and more rail services on the horizon.

As more of the workforce go back to work, the rail operator plans to branch out its services to and from Victoria station in phases.

The Waterloo & City line is also set to grace Londoners’ commutes this week, after being forced to close just days before Christmas.

The Drain was sacrificed for the more popular Central line, with Tube drivers in short supply and high demand.

Now making a comeback to the City from 6am this morning, in not-quite full force, the two-stop line will run at peak times and on weekdays only.

Read more Sadiq Khan hits out at rail union over planned six-month Tube strike