Sir Martin Sorrell’s digital ad firm S4 Capital has appointed two new directors to its board as it turns its focus to Asia.



S4 today announced that Naoko Okumoto and Margaret Ma Connolly will join as non-executive directors with immediate effect.

The appointments mean that the ad company, which has a market capitalisation of roughly £850m, now has four women on the board and a majority of female non-executive directors.



Okumoto currently serves as chief executive and managing partner of investment and consulting firm Amber Bridge Partners. She is also a partner at Z Corporation, a blockchain-focused fund backed by Softbank.



Connolly joins from Informa, where she leads the publishing firm’s exhibition and content arm, overseeing its businesses in a string of countries across Asia.



The new hires signal a renewed push by S4 into Asia Pacific, two months after it snapped up South Korean consultancy Datalicious Korea.



“Naoko and Margaret add Silicon Valley and Chinese know how and wisdom, which are two critically important areas of expertise for S4 Capital’s future,” said executive chairman Sorrell.



“Between them they bring years of experience in strategic international business development, investment and portfolio management with a focus on fast-growing digital businesses operating at the critical nexus of business between North America and Asia Pacific.”

The ad firm has pursued a rapid expansion strategy since its creation last year, and it now employs roughly 2,000 people across 26 countries.



Sorrell has set his sights on a valuation of £1bn, and has said the company is on track to double in size by 2021.

