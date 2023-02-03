Something for the weekend: This week’s five most-read stories on Cityam.com

A Reddit user called fatmummy, interest rates, vaccines, the ECB and an ignominiouss end to government-funded Tech Nation – here’s what City A.M. readers most wanted to click on this week.

One: How a saucepan broke the internet.

If lockdown had you baking and prepping then this story would have piqued your interest. Houseproud, or wannabee-houseproud City A.M readers made this the most popular article on Cityam.com this week.

Reddit user’s outrageous pan project sends internet into meltdown

Two: To raise or not to raise.

This week saw the monthly Bank of England interest rate announcement, which meant many commentators wanted to wade in, most of them were right and interest rates were raised to four per cent.

Bank of England expected to raise interest rates by 50 points to post financial crisis high of four per cent

Three: To cut or not to cut.

The Bank of Canada provided an unexpected bellwether when it came to predicting who would be next to cut interest rates. The jury is still out…

When will the Bank of England, Federal Reserve and ECB start cutting interest rates? Sooner than you think

Four: Pandemic prepping.

Having learnt from the success of the Covid-19 vaccine roll out, the UK government signed a deal with pharma giant Modern to access mRNA vaccines, in case of another pandemic.

UK inks 10-year deal with Moderna to produce 250m vaccines in event of another pandemic

Five: Tech Nation is no more.

The 12-year old network for tech entrepreneurs is no more after its funding was pulled, only for a high street bank to receive funding for similar projects.

Tech Nation to shut down after government controversially gives funding to Barclays

