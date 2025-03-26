Some UK visa and passport fees set to double from April

UK visa and passport fees are set to go up from April, the government has confirmed

The above-inflation increases in visa and passport fees announced in the Spring Budget have been described as “deeply disappointing.”

Visitors to the UK will face a seven per cent increase for immigration and passport fees, the government has revealed.

Companies also face a more than doubling in the cost of bringing in skilled overseas workers, with fees for a “certificate of sponsorship” rising 120 per cent from £239 to £525.

The new visa fees will begin on 10 April 2025 and are expected to generate around £400m in revenue by 2029/30.

However, representatives for the UK’s tourism industry warned that the policy runs counter to the government’s ambition of increasing international visitors to 50m by 2030.

Joss Croft OBE, chief executive of UKinbound, said: “It Is deeply disappointing that the Chancellor has announced an increase in visa costs.

“Inbound tourism has the potential to help deliver the government’s growth objectives, but this decision flies in the face of that.”

Travel has emerged as a key pillar of the government’s plans to kickstart economic growth, with ministers backing a slew of airport expansion projects at London airports.

A second runway at Gatwick Airport has been backed by government, providing measures to reduce noise are put in place. Labour has also thrown its backing behind an expanded Heathrow.

However, travel and aviation firms have repeatedly warned that increasing visa costs threatens to deter international visitors and make the UK less competitive.

“We have already seen costs for ETAs (Electronic Travel Authorisation) increase by 60 per cent and this is the third rise in visa costs in 18 months,” Croft said.

“We urge the government to review all UK tourism costs and taxes as part of its planned Tourism Strategy and to focus on removing this competitive disadvantage that holds back growing international visitor numbers and stifles economic growth across the whole of the United Kingdom.”

A full list of visa fees can be found on the Home Office website.