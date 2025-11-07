 |  Updated: 

Soho House & Co Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

By:

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE: SHCO) (“SHCO,” “Company,” “we” or “our”), a global membership platform that connects a vibrant, diverse, and global group of members, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251107045088/en/

Soho House Amsterdam

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Total revenues of $370.8 million, 11.2% year-over-year growth
  • Membership revenues grew to $122.7 million, a 14.3% increase year-over-year
  • In-House revenues of $126.1 million, up 4.5% year-over-year
    • Revenue Per Available Room (“RevPAR”) was 2% higher year-over-year on a like-for-like basis
  • Other revenues of $122.0 million, up 15.8% year-over-year driven by strong growth in Scorpios and Soho Home
  • Net loss attributable to Soho House & Co Inc. was $18.7 million or $0.10 loss per share, inclusive of $14.0 million non-cash FX losses
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $53.8 million, an increase from $48.3 million in third quarter 2024

“Our third quarter results reflect the continued strength and appeal of Soho House,” said Andrew Carnie, CEO of Soho House & Co. “Total revenues grew 11% and Adjusted EBITDA was up 11%, demonstrating that our strategic priorities – enhancing member experience and improving operational efficiency – are delivering sustainable growth.”

“We’re investing in what matters most to our members — refreshing existing Houses such as Soho House West Hollywood, expanding our food and beverage offerings with new concepts including Nancy Silverton and Berenjak in Los Angeles, and providing events across our Clubs that only Soho House can do. As part of our experiential House strategy, we opened Soho Farmhouse Ibiza and transformed Soho Farmhouse in the UK with new fitness amenities including padel courts and our first Lazy Lab — a concept designed to support longevity and holistic wellbeing. We continue to see strong demand for our health and wellness offering and plan to expand Soho Health Clubs further.”

“Our results build on the positive momentum we’ve seen throughout the year, with year-to-date revenues up 9% and EBITDA up 47%. I’d like to thank our teams for their dedication and our members for their loyalty.”

Summary of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 28, 2025

 

For the 13 Weeks Ended

 

(in thousands, except shares and per share amount unless otherwise noted)

September 28, 2025

 

 

September 29, 2024

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Total revenues

$

370,750

 

 

$

333,368

 

Membership revenues

 

122,702

 

 

 

107,394

 

In-House revenues

 

126,088

 

 

 

120,658

 

Other revenues

 

121,960

 

 

 

105,316

 

Operating income (loss)

 

(6,004

)

 

 

37,884

 

House-Level Contribution(1)

 

67,428

 

 

 

60,835

 

House-Level Contribution margin (%)(1)

 

28

%

 

 

28

%

Other Contribution(1)

 

36,021

 

 

 

27,064

 

Other contribution margin (%)(1)

 

27

%

 

 

24

%

Net income (loss) attributable to SHCO

 

(18,708

)

 

 

175

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

53,774

 

 

 

48,281

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)(1)

 

15

%

 

 

14

%

Weighted average Class A and Class B Shares outstanding (basic)

 

195,238

 

 

 

194,515

 

Weighted average Class A and Class B Shares outstanding (diluted)

 

195,238

 

 

 

195,485

 

Basic income (loss) per share

$

(0.10

)

 

$

0.00

 

Diluted income (loss) per share

$

(0.10

)

 

$

0.00

 

(1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.

We delivered the following highlights against our strategic priorities in the third quarter

1. Grow and Enhance Membership

  • Key initiatives continue to improve member experience and service in our Houses, as illustrated by high member satisfaction scores

2. Operational Excellence to Drive Profitability

  • We achieved third quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $53.8 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15%
  • Like-for-like Food & Beverage margins at our Houses improved compared to the third quarter 2024
  • Focus on driving accommodation performance resulted in 2% RevPAR growth in the third quarter 2025 versus the third quarter 2024

Membership Summary for the Quarter Ended September 28, 2025

 

As of

 

 

September 28,
2025

 

 

September 29,
2024

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Total Members

 

269,606

 

 

 

267,494

 

Soho House

 

213,830

 

 

 

208,078

 

Frozen Members

 

10,153

 

 

 

10,020

 

Soho Friends

 

49,845

 

 

 

53,235

 

Soho Works

 

5,931

 

 

 

6,181

 

Active App Users

 

217,106

 

 

 

212,993

 

 

As of

 

 

September 28,
2025

 

 

September 29,
2024

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Number of Soho Houses

 

46

 

 

 

45

 

The Americas

 

17

 

 

 

17

 

United Kingdom

 

14

 

 

 

14

 

Europe/RoW

 

15

 

 

 

14

 

Number of Soho House Members

 

213,830

 

 

 

208,078

 

The Americas

 

79,901

 

 

 

79,020

 

United Kingdom

 

72,921

 

 

 

72,777

 

Europe/RoW

 

46,892

 

 

 

44,402

 

All Other

 

14,116

 

 

 

11,879

 

Number of Other Members

 

55,776

 

 

 

59,416

 

The Americas

 

15,573

 

 

 

16,081

 

United Kingdom

 

33,072

 

 

 

35,630

 

Europe/RoW

 

7,131

 

 

 

7,705

 

Number of Total Members

 

269,606

 

 

 

267,494

 

Number of Active App Users

 

217,106

 

 

 

212,993

 

Memberships

  • Total Members grew 0.8% year-over-year to 269,606
  • Total Soho House Members grew 2.8% year-over-year to 213,830
  • Other Memberships including Soho Friends and Soho Works declined 6.1% year-over-year to 55,776 members.

Financing

  • SHCO ended third quarter 2025 with Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $148 million

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains certain financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, House-Level Contribution and Margin, Other Contribution and Margin, Net Debt and certain financial measures presented on a Constant Currency basis that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We refer to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures”. We use these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues or net income (loss), in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate one or more of these measures differently, which reduces the usefulness of any such measure as a comparative measure. See below for a definition of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

We provide earnings guidance using both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts and is not provided herein because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that are made for future changes in foreign exchange and the other adjustments reflected in our reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures, the amounts of which, could be material.

The information in this presentation should be read in conjunction with our Annual and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other information that we file with the SEC. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are an integral part of the information presented herein. You can access these documents on our website, www.sohohouseco.com, free of charge, as well as any amendments to those reports filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act, as soon as reasonably practicable after such material is electronically filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. The information contained on our website is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this presentation.

In addition, the SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding issuers, including the Company, that file electronically with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

The non-GAAP financial measures we use herein are defined by us as follows:

ADJUSTED EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net income (loss) before Depreciation and amortization, Interest expense, net, Income tax (expense) benefit, adjusted to take account of the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. These other items include, but are not limited to, Gain (loss) on sale of property and other, net, Share of loss (profit) of equity method investments, Foreign exchange, Share of equity method investments adjusted EBITDA, Share-based compensation expense, impairment of long-lived assets, and other applicable items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses (income) that do not relate to ongoing business performance.

HOUSE-LEVEL CONTRIBUTION AND MARGIN. House-Level Contribution is defined as House Revenues less In-House operating expenses, which includes expense items such as food and beverage costs, labor costs, variable overheads and fixed costs, such as rent. It does not reflect the impact of depreciation, amortization, impairment, gain or loss on sale of property, general and administrative expenses or other applicable items. House-Level Contribution Margin is defined as House-Level Contribution as a percentage of our House Revenues and is a key determinant of our performance and profitability and our return on the investment we make in each of our Houses. Given that all costs associated with providing our members with the Soho House experience, including the costs associated with maintaining our Houses and providing services to members while in the Houses, are included in In-House operating expenses, we use House Revenues (inclusive of House Membership Revenues) in calculating House-Level Contribution and House-Level Contribution Margin to assess the overall profitability of our Houses. Accordingly, our management considers House-Level Contribution and House-Level Contribution Margin to be an important management measure to evaluate the performance of each House, and growth in aggregate House-Level Contribution allows us to leverage our general and administrative costs and improve overall profitability.

OTHER CONTRIBUTION AND MARGIN. Other Contribution is defined as Other revenues plus Non-House Membership Revenues less Other operating expenses, which includes expense items not related to the operation of Houses, such as labor costs, variable overheads and fixed costs, such as rent. It does not reflect the impact of depreciation, amortization, impairment, gain or loss on sale of property, general and administrative expenses, pre-opening expenses, foreign exchange gain/loss, Share-based compensation expense and other applicable items. Other Contribution Margin defined as Other Contribution as a percentage of our Other revenues and is a key determinant of our performance and profitability and our return on the investment in our non-House business. Our management considers Other Contribution and Contribution Margin to be an important management measure.

NET DEBT. Net Debt reflects the total debt, comprising long-term debt, property mortgage loans and related party loans, less cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. Net Debt is an important measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet. A limitation associated with using Net Debt is that it subtracts Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash and therefore may imply that there is less Company debt than the most comparable GAAP measure indicates. Management believes that investors may find it useful to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

CONSTANT CURRENCY. Some of our financial and operational data that we disclose in this release is presented on a ‘constant currency’ basis to isolate the effect of currency changes during the period. Where we refer to a measure being calculated in ‘constant currency,’ we are calculating the dollar change and the percentage change as if the exchange rate that is being used in the current period was in effect for all prior periods presented. We believe that this calculation provides a more meaningful indication of actual year over year performance and eliminates any fluctuations from currency exchange rates.

While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues or net income (loss), in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate one or more of these measures differently, which reduces the usefulness of any such measure as a comparative measure.

A reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the 13 weeks ending September 28, 2025 and September 29, 2024 is set forth below:

 

 

For the 13 Weeks Ended

 

 

Percent Change

 

 

 

September 28,
2025

 

 

September 29,
2024

 

 

Actuals

 

 

Constant
Currency(1)

 

 

 

(Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands)

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(17,010

)

 

$

718

 

 

n/m

 

 

n/m

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

26,649

 

 

 

26,017

 

 

 

2

%

 

 

0

%

Interest expense, net

 

 

22,560

 

 

 

20,658

 

 

 

9

%

 

 

7

%

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

(10,891

)

 

 

18,026

 

 

n/m

 

 

n/m

 

EBITDA

 

 

21,308

 

 

 

65,419

 

 

 

(67

)%

 

 

(68

)%

(Gain) Loss on sale of property and other, net

 

 

(26

)

 

 

236

 

 

n/m

 

 

n/m

 

Share of income of equity method investments

 

 

(637

)

 

 

(1,754

)

 

 

(64

)%

 

 

(65

)%

Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (2)

 

 

14,048

 

 

 

(39,591

)

 

n/m

 

 

n/m

 

Share of equity method investments adjusted EBITDA

 

 

2,779

 

 

 

2,367

 

 

 

17

%

 

 

15

%

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

3,505

 

 

 

3,513

 

 

 

(0

)%

 

 

(2

)%

Operational reorganization and severance expense(3)

 

 

1,711

 

 

 

4,023

 

 

 

(57

)%

 

 

(58

)%

Expenses related to ERP implementation(4)

 

 

4,276

 

 

 

 

 

n/m

 

 

n/m

 

Expenses related to the evaluation of certain strategic transactions(5)

 

 

6,810

 

 

 

 

 

n/m

 

 

n/m

 

Impairment of long-lived assets and intangible assets(6)

 

 

 

 

 

14,068

 

 

n/m

 

 

n/m

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

53,774

 

 

$

48,281

 

 

 

11

%

 

 

9

%

1. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of our constant currency results.

2. Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net reflects non-cash re-valuation of our non-USD debt.

3. Expenses incurred with respect to a strategic reorganization program of the Company’s operations and support teams.

4. During the 13 weeks ended September 28, 2025, the Company incurred certain expenses related to the planned ERP system implementation.

5. Primarily relating to third party advisory expenses incurred by the Company and its independent special committee in respect of the evaluation of certain strategic transactions.

6. During the 13 weeks ended September 29, 2024, the Company recognized $14 million of impairment losses on long-lived assets (comprised of $11 million in respect of Operating lease assets and $3 million of Property and equipment, net), of which $13 million is in respect of Soho Works North America and less than $1 million relates to a UK restaurant site.

A reconciliation of Operating income (loss) to House-Level Contribution & Other Contribution for the 13 weeks ending September 28, 2025 and September 29, 2024 is set forth below:

 

For the 13 Weeks Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 28,
2025

 

 

September 29,
2024

 

 

Change %

 

 

September 29, 2024
Constant Currency(1)

 

 

Constant Currency
Change %(1)

 

 

Actuals

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands)

 

Operating income (loss)

$

(6,004

)

 

$

37,884

 

 

n/m

 

 

$

36,127

 

 

n/m

 

General and administrative

 

48,209

 

 

 

39,672

 

 

 

22

%

 

 

40,592

 

 

 

19

%

Pre-opening expenses

 

3,484

 

 

 

2,561

 

 

 

36

%

 

 

2,620

 

 

 

33

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

26,649

 

 

 

26,017

 

 

 

2

%

 

 

26,620

 

 

 

0

%

Share-based compensation

 

3,505

 

 

 

3,513

 

 

 

(0

)%

 

 

3,594

 

 

 

(2

)%

Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

 

14,048

 

 

 

(39,591

)

 

n/m

 

 

 

(40,509

)

 

n/m

 

Loss on impairment of long-lived assets and intangible assets

 

 

 

 

14,068

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

14,394

 

 

n/m

 

Other, net

 

13,558

 

 

 

3,775

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

3,863

 

 

n/m

 

Non-House membership revenues

 

(9,151

)

 

 

(8,427

)

 

 

9

%

 

 

(8,622

)

 

 

6

%

Other revenues

 

(121,960

)

 

 

(105,316

)

 

 

16

%

 

 

(107,387

)

 

 

14

%

Other operating expenses

 

95,090

 

 

 

86,679

 

 

 

10

%

 

 

88,689

 

 

 

7

%

House-Level Contribution

$

67,428

 

 

$

60,835

 

 

 

11

%

 

$

59,981

 

 

 

12

%

Operating income (loss) margin

 

(2

)%

 

 

11

%

 

 

 

 

 

11

%

 

 

 

House-Level contribution margin

 

28

%

 

 

28

%

 

 

 

 

 

28

%

 

 

 

 

 

For the 13 Weeks Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 28,
2025

 

 

September 29,
2024

 

 

Change %

 

 

September 29, 2024
Constant Currency(1)

 

 

Constant Currency
Change %(1)

 

 

Actuals

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands)

 

Operating income (loss)

$

(6,004

)

 

$

37,884

 

 

n/m

 

 

$

36,127

 

 

n/m

 

General and administrative

 

48,209

 

 

 

39,672

 

 

 

22

%

 

 

40,592

 

 

 

19

%

Pre-opening expenses

 

3,484

 

 

 

2,561

 

 

 

36

%

 

 

2,620

 

 

 

33

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

26,649

 

 

 

26,017

 

 

 

2

%

 

 

26,620

 

 

n/m

 

Share-based compensation

 

3,505

 

 

 

3,513

 

 

 

(0

)%

 

 

3,594

 

 

 

(2

)%

Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

 

14,048

 

 

 

(39,591

)

 

n/m

 

 

 

(40,509

)

 

n/m

 

Loss on impairment of long-lived assets and intangible assets

 

 

 

 

14,068

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

14,394

 

 

n/m

 

Other, net

 

13,558

 

 

 

3,775

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

3,863

 

 

n/m

 

House membership revenues

 

(113,551

)

 

 

(98,967

)

 

 

15

%

 

 

(100,078

)

 

 

13

%

In-House revenues

 

(126,088

)

 

 

(120,658

)

 

 

5

%

 

 

(122,375

)

 

 

3

%

In-House operating expenses

 

172,211

 

 

 

158,790

 

 

 

8

%

 

 

162,472

 

 

 

6

%

Total Other Contribution

$

36,021

 

 

$

27,064

 

 

 

33

%

 

$

27,320

 

 

 

32

%

Operating income (loss) margin

 

(2

)%

 

 

11

%

 

 

 

 

 

11

%

 

 

 

Other Contribution Margin

 

27

%

 

 

24

%

 

 

 

 

 

24

%

 

 

 

1. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of our constant currency results.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) for the 13 weeks ended September 28, 2025 and September 29, 2024:

 

For the 13 Weeks Ended

 

(in thousands, except for per share data)

September 28, 2025

 

 

September 29, 2024

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Membership revenues

$

 

122,702

 

 

$

 

107,394

 

In-House revenues

 

 

126,088

 

 

 

 

120,658

 

Other revenues

 

 

121,960

 

 

 

 

105,316

 

Total revenues

 

 

370,750

 

 

 

 

333,368

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In-House operating expenses

 

 

(172,211

)

 

 

 

(158,790

)

Other operating expenses

 

 

(95,090

)

 

 

 

(86,679

)

General and administrative expenses

 

 

(48,209

)

 

 

 

(39,672

)

Pre-opening expenses

 

 

(3,484

)

 

 

 

(2,561

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

(26,649

)

 

 

 

(26,017

)

Share-based compensation

 

 

(3,505

)

 

 

 

(3,513

)

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

 

 

(14,048

)

 

 

 

39,591

 

Loss on impairment of long-lived assets and intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

(14,068

)

Business interruption proceeds, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other, net

 

 

(13,558

)

 

 

 

(3,775

)

Total operating expenses

 

 

(376,754

)

 

 

 

(295,484

)

Operating income (loss)

 

 

(6,004

)

 

 

 

37,884

 

Other (expense) income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(22,560

)

 

 

 

(20,658

)

Gain (loss) on sale of property and other, net

 

 

26

 

 

 

 

(236

)

Share of income of equity method investments

 

 

637

 

 

 

 

1,754

 

Total other expense, net

 

 

(21,897

)

 

 

 

(19,140

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

(27,901

)

 

 

 

18,744

 

Income tax (expense) benefit

 

 

10,891

 

 

 

 

(18,026

)

Net income (loss)

 

 

(17,010

)

 

 

 

718

 

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

 

 

(1,698

)

 

 

 

(543

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Soho House & Co Inc.

$

 

(18,708

)

 

$

 

175

 

Net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

 

(0.10

)

 

$

 

0.00

 

Diluted

 

 

(0.10

)

 

 

 

0.00

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

195,238

 

 

 

 

194,515

 

Diluted

 

 

195,238

 

 

 

 

195,485

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash flows (Unaudited) for the 39 weeks ended September 28, 2025 and September 29, 2024

 

For the 39 Weeks Ended

 

(in thousands)

September 28, 2025

 

 

September 29, 2024

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

14,631

 

 

$

(71,345

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

74,052

 

 

 

76,642

 

Non-cash share-based compensation

 

7,046

 

 

 

13,923

 

Deferred tax expense (benefit)

 

(8,679

)

 

 

(1,609

)

(Gain) loss on sale of property and other, net

 

(82

)

 

 

62

 

Loss on impairment of long-lived assets

 

2,102

 

 

 

14,068

 

Loss on impairment of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

4,710

 

Share of (income) loss of equity method investments

 

(3,253

)

 

 

(3,645

)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

2,248

 

 

 

1,897

 

PIK interest

 

31,828

 

 

 

21,683

 

Distributions from equity method investees

 

575

 

 

 

796

 

Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

 

(54,878

)

 

 

(28,937

)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

4,570

 

 

 

(12,553

)

Inventories

 

(8,392

)

 

 

(3,701

)

Operating leases, net

 

421

 

 

 

(4,769

)

Other operating assets

 

(12,712

)

 

 

(5,299

)

Deferred revenue

 

(6,053

)

 

 

(2,778

)

Accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities

 

55,333

 

 

 

63,649

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

98,757

 

 

 

62,794

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(75,343

)

 

 

(55,833

)

Purchase of intangible assets

 

(18,085

)

 

 

(12,237

)

Investments in equity method investees

 

(16,500

)

 

 

 

Property and casualty insurance proceeds received

 

8,069

 

 

 

 

Repayment of capital investment from equity method investee

 

 

 

 

10,695

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(101,859

)

 

 

(57,375

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

Repayment of borrowings

 

(7,199

)

 

 

(1,226

)

Proceeds from borrowings

 

 

 

 

1,105

 

Principal payments on finance leases

 

(323

)

 

 

(289

)

Distributions to non-controlling interests

 

(3,621

)

 

 

(3,697

)

Purchase of treasury stock

 

 

 

 

(17,396

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(11,143

)

 

 

(21,503

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

6,181

 

 

 

1,599

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(8,064

)

 

 

(14,485

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

 

156,318

 

 

 

161,106

 

End of period

$

148,254

 

 

$

146,621

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash flows (Unaudited) for the 39 weeks ended September 28, 2025 and September 29, 2024 (Continued):

 

For the 39 Weeks Ended

 

(in thousands)

September 28, 2025

 

 

September 29, 2024

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash are comprised of:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

142,490

 

 

$

142,816

 

Restricted cash

 

5,764

 

 

 

3,805

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of September 28, 2025 and September 29, 2024

$

148,254

 

 

$

146,621

 

Supplemental disclosures:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest

$

25,144

 

 

$

25,034

 

Cash paid for income taxes

 

7,268

 

 

 

3,768

 

Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities

 

26,999

 

 

 

71,691

 

Acquisitions of property and equipment under finance leases

 

80,245

 

 

 

179

 

Prepaid capital expenditures

 

6,338

 

 

 

6,338

 

Accrued capital expenditures

 

15,976

 

 

 

10,173

 

Equity investment obtained in exchange for accounts receivable balance

 

9,019

 

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of September 28, 2025 (Unaudited) and December 29, 2024:

 

As of

 

(in thousands, except for par value and share data)

September 28, 2025

 

 

December 29, 2024

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

142,490

 

 

$

152,716

 

Restricted cash

 

5,764

 

 

 

3,602

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

68,317

 

 

 

78,890

 

Inventories

 

65,268

 

 

 

54,419

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

123,386

 

 

 

98,774

 

Total current assets

 

405,225

 

 

 

388,401

 

Property and equipment, net

 

724,977

 

 

 

598,270

 

Operating lease assets

 

1,176,597

 

 

 

1,135,810

 

Goodwill

 

208,433

 

 

 

195,295

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

107,554

 

 

 

102,610

 

Equity method investments

 

41,277

 

 

 

13,217

 

Deferred tax assets

 

14,682

 

 

 

5,306

 

Other non-current assets

 

5,479

 

 

 

4,603

 

Total non-current assets

 

2,278,999

 

 

 

2,055,111

 

Total assets

$

2,684,224

 

 

$

2,443,512

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Deficit

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

90,603

 

 

$

75,987

 

Accrued liabilities

 

132,755

 

 

 

98,482

 

Current portion of deferred revenue

 

136,064

 

 

 

134,360

 

Indirect and employee taxes payable

 

48,557

 

 

 

33,889

 

Current portion of debt, net of debt issuance costs

 

31,797

 

 

 

34,618

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities – sites trading less than one year

 

3,092

 

 

 

371

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities – sites trading more than one year

 

63,435

 

 

 

57,078

 

Other current liabilities

 

58,327

 

 

 

39,377

 

Total current liabilities

 

564,630

 

 

 

474,162

 

Debt, net of current portion and debt issuance costs

 

704,032

 

 

 

656,868

 

Property mortgage loans, net of debt issuance costs

 

137,828

 

 

 

137,385

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion – sites trading less than one year

 

27,820

 

 

 

90,081

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion – sites trading more than one year

 

1,300,749

 

 

 

1,210,637

 

Finance lease liabilities

 

162,514

 

 

 

77,255

 

Financing obligation

 

77,024

 

 

 

76,900

 

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

 

25,603

 

 

 

23,697

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

2,394

 

 

 

2,286

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

30,534

 

 

 

23,699

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

2,468,498

 

 

 

2,298,808

 

Total liabilities

$

3,033,128

 

 

$

2,772,970

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of September 28, 2025 (Unaudited) and December 29, 2024 (Continued):

 

As of

 

(in thousands, except for par value and share data)

September 28, 2025

 

 

December 29, 2024

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 67,694,634 shares issued and 54,067,339 outstanding as of September 28, 2025 and 66,359,217 shares issued and 52,731,922 outstanding as of December 29, 2024; Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 141,500,385 shares issued and outstanding as of September 28, 2025 and December 29, 2024

$

2,092

 

 

$

2,079

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,252,038

 

 

 

1,246,584

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,525,155

)

 

 

(1,539,500

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

(1,207

)

 

 

35,174

 

Treasury stock, at cost; 13,627,295 shares as of September 28, 2025 and December 29, 2024

 

(79,396

)

 

 

(79,396

)

Total shareholders’ deficit attributable to Soho House & Co Inc.

 

(351,628

)

 

 

(335,059

)

Non-controlling interest

 

2,724

 

 

 

5,601

 

Total shareholders’ deficit

 

(348,904

)

 

 

(329,458

)

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

2,684,224

 

 

$

2,443,512

 

Key Performance and Operating Metrics Evaluated by Management

In assessing the performance of our business, we consider a variety of operating and financial measures. These key measures include:

HOUSE MEMBERSHIP REVENUES. House Membership Revenues are comprised primarily of annual membership fees and one-time legacy registration fees from Soho House members which are amortized over 20 years. The one-time registration fee is no longer applicable to new members admitted from April 4, 2022.

New members admitted from April 4, 2022 have been required to purchase House Introduction Credits as part of their membership, per the House rules. House Introduction Credits are credits of an equivalent value to cash within Houses and are redeemable to purchase food and beverage items, and bedroom stays, at the Houses. House Introduction Credits expire after the first three months from the date of issuance, where legally permitted in the regions we operate, if not utilized or if the Company terminates a member’s House membership. House Introduction Credits are recognized upon issuance as deferred revenue on our consolidated balance sheets. Revenue from House Introduction Credits are recognized as In-House revenues when redeemed by members, and as breakage revenue within Membership revenues upon expiration or in the period that we are able to reliably estimate expected breakage to the extent that they are unredeemed, are recognized.

IN-HOUSE REVENUES. In-House revenues include all revenues realized within our Houses, including food and beverage, accommodation and spa products and treatments.

HOUSE REVENUES. House Revenues is defined as Membership revenues plus In-House revenues less Non-House Membership Revenues. Our management views House Membership Revenues and In-House revenues as interrelated and their aggregation as important in tracking House performance. Although there is no minimum spend for any member on In-House offerings, nevertheless in practice most members consume food and beverage, accommodations and other offerings at our Houses. The pricing of our In-House offerings is reflective of the fact that the significant majority of In-House offerings that generate In-House revenues are consumed by members who also pay a membership fee in relation to that House, with pricing of such In-House offerings being identical for both members and non-members.

NUMBER OF SOHO HOUSES. The number of Soho Houses reflects the total number of Soho Houses in operation in any period, irrespective of whether each House is (i) controlled by us, (ii) operated through a non-controlling interest in a joint venture or (iii) operated through a management contract.

We review the number of members from all Houses to assess new member growth, total House Revenues, and House-Level Contribution.

TOTAL MEMBERS. Total members is defined as Soho House members plus Other members.

NUMBER OF SOHO HOUSE MEMBERS. Our Soho House membership model is an integral part of our business and has a significant impact on our profitability and financial performance. Typically, members hold an Every House membership or a Local House membership. Member count is the primary driver of Membership Revenues and is also a critical factor in In-House Revenues as members utilize the offerings that are provided within the Houses. Soho House members include all active, frozen and non-paying members.

The extent to which we achieve growth in our membership base, retain existing members and periodically increase our membership fee rates will impact our profitability. We have historically enjoyed strong member loyalty, reflected by very high retention rates. Robust demand for our memberships is also evidenced by considerable wait lists for our Houses.

NUMBER OF OTHER MEMBERS. Other members include members of Soho Works and Soho Friends and are key to our growth strategy and enhancing our Soho House member experience. Prior to August 2022, HOME+ membership, which is now included in Soho Friends, was also included. Like Soho House members, other memberships are an integral part of our business and we believe will have a significant impact on our profitability and financial performance in the future.

SOHO HOUSE MEMBER RETENTION. Soho House Member Retention is defined as the number of Adult Paying Members (being all Soho House members excluding child members and complimentary members) at the beginning of a period less the number of Adult Paying Members who canceled their membership during that same period (without giving any effect to Adult Paying Members who froze their memberships during such period), as a proportion of total Adult Paying Members at the beginning of such period.

FROZEN MEMBERS. Frozen Members refers to Soho House members who have elected to suspend their membership payments on a six, nine- or twelve-month basis during which period the member is not able to gain access to a Soho House site as a member, access our membership Apps, or book bedrooms or Cowshed treatments or products on discounted member rates. Frozen Members are not included in Adult Paying Members, but are included in the total number of Soho House members.

MEMBERSHIP REVENUES. Membership revenues are comprised of House Membership Revenues (as defined below) and Non-House Membership Revenues (as defined below). House Membership Revenues and Non-House Membership Revenues are each comprised primarily of annual membership fees and one-time registration fees which are amortized over 20 years. Membership revenues are a function of the number of members, membership mix, and membership pricing. For GAAP, we report Membership revenues only from Houses and sites in which we own a controlling interest. Our membership pricing varies by geographic segment and membership offering and, as such, our mix of House and Soho Works club openings can affect our revenue growth and profitability over time. Prices are generally higher in North America and the rest of the world compared with the UK and Europe. Membership revenues provide a stable and recurring source of revenues which have few direct costs and, as such, is a reliable and predictable source of cash flow.

HOUSE MEMBERSHIP REVENUES. House Membership Revenues is an important performance indicator and is defined above in the Non-GAAP reconciliation.

IN-HOUSE REVENUES. In-House revenues refer to all revenues realized within our Houses, and primarily includes revenues from food and beverage, accommodation, and spa products and treatments.

HOUSE REVENUES. House Revenues is an important performance indicator and is defined in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

OTHER REVENUES. Other revenues are defined as total revenues that are not realized within our Houses, including revenues from Scorpios, Soho Works and our stand-alone restaurants, procurement fees from Soho House Design, Soho Home and Cowshed retail products and other revenues from products and services that we provide outside of our Houses, as well as management fees from The Ned sites and The LINE and Saguaro hotels.

ADJUSTED OTHER REVENUES. Adjusted Other Revenues is defined as Other Revenues plus non-House Membership Revenues.

NON-HOUSE MEMBERSHIP REVENUES. Non-House Membership Revenues are comprised of Soho Works membership revenue, Soho Friends membership revenue and SOHO HOME+ membership revenue which was merged into Soho Friends membership at the beginning of August 2022.

ACTIVE APP USERS. Active App Users is defined as unique users who have logged into any of our membership Apps within the last three months.

AVERAGE DAILY RATE. is Average Daily Rate represents the average rental income per paid occupied room.

REVENUE PER AVAILABLE ROOM (RevPAR). The key industry standard for measuring hotel-operating performance is RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying the percentage of occupied rooms to available rooms by the average daily rate realized. Where this is presented on a like-for like basis, RevPAR is adjusted for new or divested sites, for example Houses that were not open in the comparison period.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance and operational performance for the remainder of fiscal 2025, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our annual report on form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2024 and as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, we operate in rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Soho House & Co:

Soho House & Co (SHCO) is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the Soho House & Co platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with Soho House & Co through our global collection, as at September 28, 2025 of 46 Soho Houses, 8 Soho Works, Scorpios Beach Clubs in Mykonos and Bodrum, Soho Home – our interiors and lifestyle retail brand – and our digital channels. The Ned in London, New York and Doha, The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of Soho House & Co’s wider portfolio.

For more information, please visit www.sohohouseco.com.

Source: Soho House & Co (SHCO)

Soho House & Co Inc. reports 2025 Q3 financial results, highlighting global membership growth and diverse member network

Contact

Investor Relations
ir@sohohouseco.com

Media and Press
press@sohohouseco.com

Soho House Amsterdam

Soho House Amsterdam

Company Logo

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City AM newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe
By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.