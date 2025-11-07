Soho House & Co Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE: SHCO) (“SHCO,” “Company,” “we” or “our”), a global membership platform that connects a vibrant, diverse, and global group of members, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total revenues of $370.8 million, 11.2% year-over-year growth

Membership revenues grew to $122.7 million, a 14.3% increase year-over-year

In-House revenues of $126.1 million, up 4.5% year-over-year Revenue Per Available Room (“RevPAR”) was 2% higher year-over-year on a like-for-like basis

Other revenues of $122.0 million, up 15.8% year-over-year driven by strong growth in Scorpios and Soho Home

Net loss attributable to Soho House & Co Inc. was $18.7 million or $0.10 loss per share, inclusive of $14.0 million non-cash FX losses

Adjusted EBITDA was $53.8 million, an increase from $48.3 million in third quarter 2024

“Our third quarter results reflect the continued strength and appeal of Soho House,” said Andrew Carnie, CEO of Soho House & Co. “Total revenues grew 11% and Adjusted EBITDA was up 11%, demonstrating that our strategic priorities – enhancing member experience and improving operational efficiency – are delivering sustainable growth.”

“We’re investing in what matters most to our members — refreshing existing Houses such as Soho House West Hollywood, expanding our food and beverage offerings with new concepts including Nancy Silverton and Berenjak in Los Angeles, and providing events across our Clubs that only Soho House can do. As part of our experiential House strategy, we opened Soho Farmhouse Ibiza and transformed Soho Farmhouse in the UK with new fitness amenities including padel courts and our first Lazy Lab — a concept designed to support longevity and holistic wellbeing. We continue to see strong demand for our health and wellness offering and plan to expand Soho Health Clubs further.”

“Our results build on the positive momentum we’ve seen throughout the year, with year-to-date revenues up 9% and EBITDA up 47%. I’d like to thank our teams for their dedication and our members for their loyalty.”

Summary of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 28, 2025

For the 13 Weeks Ended (in thousands, except shares and per share amount unless otherwise noted) September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 (Unaudited) Total revenues $ 370,750 $ 333,368 Membership revenues 122,702 107,394 In-House revenues 126,088 120,658 Other revenues 121,960 105,316 Operating income (loss) (6,004 ) 37,884 House-Level Contribution(1) 67,428 60,835 House-Level Contribution margin (%)(1) 28 % 28 % Other Contribution(1) 36,021 27,064 Other contribution margin (%)(1) 27 % 24 % Net income (loss) attributable to SHCO (18,708 ) 175 Adjusted EBITDA 53,774 48,281 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)(1) 15 % 14 % Weighted average Class A and Class B Shares outstanding (basic) 195,238 194,515 Weighted average Class A and Class B Shares outstanding (diluted) 195,238 195,485 Basic income (loss) per share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.00 Diluted income (loss) per share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.00

(1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.

We delivered the following highlights against our strategic priorities in the third quarter

1. Grow and Enhance Membership

Key initiatives continue to improve member experience and service in our Houses, as illustrated by high member satisfaction scores

2. Operational Excellence to Drive Profitability

We achieved third quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $53.8 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15%

Like-for-like Food & Beverage margins at our Houses improved compared to the third quarter 2024

Focus on driving accommodation performance resulted in 2% RevPAR growth in the third quarter 2025 versus the third quarter 2024

Membership Summary for the Quarter Ended September 28, 2025

As of September 28,

2025 September 29,

2024 (Unaudited) Total Members 269,606 267,494 Soho House 213,830 208,078 Frozen Members 10,153 10,020 Soho Friends 49,845 53,235 Soho Works 5,931 6,181 Active App Users 217,106 212,993

As of September 28,

2025 September 29,

2024 (Unaudited) Number of Soho Houses 46 45 The Americas 17 17 United Kingdom 14 14 Europe/RoW 15 14 Number of Soho House Members 213,830 208,078 The Americas 79,901 79,020 United Kingdom 72,921 72,777 Europe/RoW 46,892 44,402 All Other 14,116 11,879 Number of Other Members 55,776 59,416 The Americas 15,573 16,081 United Kingdom 33,072 35,630 Europe/RoW 7,131 7,705 Number of Total Members 269,606 267,494 Number of Active App Users 217,106 212,993

Memberships

Total Members grew 0.8% year-over-year to 269,606

grew 0.8% year-over-year to 269,606 Total Soho House Members grew 2.8% year-over-year to 213,830

grew 2.8% year-over-year to 213,830 Other Memberships including Soho Friends and Soho Works declined 6.1% year-over-year to 55,776 members.

Financing

SHCO ended third quarter 2025 with Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $148 million

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains certain financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, House-Level Contribution and Margin, Other Contribution and Margin, Net Debt and certain financial measures presented on a Constant Currency basis that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We refer to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures”. We use these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues or net income (loss), in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate one or more of these measures differently, which reduces the usefulness of any such measure as a comparative measure. See below for a definition of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

We provide earnings guidance using both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts and is not provided herein because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that are made for future changes in foreign exchange and the other adjustments reflected in our reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures, the amounts of which, could be material.

The information in this presentation should be read in conjunction with our Annual and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other information that we file with the SEC. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are an integral part of the information presented herein. You can access these documents on our website, www.sohohouseco.com, free of charge, as well as any amendments to those reports filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act, as soon as reasonably practicable after such material is electronically filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. The information contained on our website is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this presentation.

In addition, the SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding issuers, including the Company, that file electronically with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

The non-GAAP financial measures we use herein are defined by us as follows:

ADJUSTED EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net income (loss) before Depreciation and amortization, Interest expense, net, Income tax (expense) benefit, adjusted to take account of the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. These other items include, but are not limited to, Gain (loss) on sale of property and other, net, Share of loss (profit) of equity method investments, Foreign exchange, Share of equity method investments adjusted EBITDA, Share-based compensation expense, impairment of long-lived assets, and other applicable items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses (income) that do not relate to ongoing business performance.

HOUSE-LEVEL CONTRIBUTION AND MARGIN. House-Level Contribution is defined as House Revenues less In-House operating expenses, which includes expense items such as food and beverage costs, labor costs, variable overheads and fixed costs, such as rent. It does not reflect the impact of depreciation, amortization, impairment, gain or loss on sale of property, general and administrative expenses or other applicable items. House-Level Contribution Margin is defined as House-Level Contribution as a percentage of our House Revenues and is a key determinant of our performance and profitability and our return on the investment we make in each of our Houses. Given that all costs associated with providing our members with the Soho House experience, including the costs associated with maintaining our Houses and providing services to members while in the Houses, are included in In-House operating expenses, we use House Revenues (inclusive of House Membership Revenues) in calculating House-Level Contribution and House-Level Contribution Margin to assess the overall profitability of our Houses. Accordingly, our management considers House-Level Contribution and House-Level Contribution Margin to be an important management measure to evaluate the performance of each House, and growth in aggregate House-Level Contribution allows us to leverage our general and administrative costs and improve overall profitability.

OTHER CONTRIBUTION AND MARGIN. Other Contribution is defined as Other revenues plus Non-House Membership Revenues less Other operating expenses, which includes expense items not related to the operation of Houses, such as labor costs, variable overheads and fixed costs, such as rent. It does not reflect the impact of depreciation, amortization, impairment, gain or loss on sale of property, general and administrative expenses, pre-opening expenses, foreign exchange gain/loss, Share-based compensation expense and other applicable items. Other Contribution Margin defined as Other Contribution as a percentage of our Other revenues and is a key determinant of our performance and profitability and our return on the investment in our non-House business. Our management considers Other Contribution and Contribution Margin to be an important management measure.

NET DEBT. Net Debt reflects the total debt, comprising long-term debt, property mortgage loans and related party loans, less cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. Net Debt is an important measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet. A limitation associated with using Net Debt is that it subtracts Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash and therefore may imply that there is less Company debt than the most comparable GAAP measure indicates. Management believes that investors may find it useful to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

CONSTANT CURRENCY. Some of our financial and operational data that we disclose in this release is presented on a ‘constant currency’ basis to isolate the effect of currency changes during the period. Where we refer to a measure being calculated in ‘constant currency,’ we are calculating the dollar change and the percentage change as if the exchange rate that is being used in the current period was in effect for all prior periods presented. We believe that this calculation provides a more meaningful indication of actual year over year performance and eliminates any fluctuations from currency exchange rates.

While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues or net income (loss), in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate one or more of these measures differently, which reduces the usefulness of any such measure as a comparative measure.

A reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the 13 weeks ending September 28, 2025 and September 29, 2024 is set forth below:

For the 13 Weeks Ended Percent Change September 28,

2025 September 29,

2024 Actuals Constant

Currency(1) (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands) Net income (loss) $ (17,010 ) $ 718 n/m n/m Depreciation and amortization 26,649 26,017 2 % 0 % Interest expense, net 22,560 20,658 9 % 7 % Income tax expense (benefit) (10,891 ) 18,026 n/m n/m EBITDA 21,308 65,419 (67 )% (68 )% (Gain) Loss on sale of property and other, net (26 ) 236 n/m n/m Share of income of equity method investments (637 ) (1,754 ) (64 )% (65 )% Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (2) 14,048 (39,591 ) n/m n/m Share of equity method investments adjusted EBITDA 2,779 2,367 17 % 15 % Share-based compensation expense 3,505 3,513 (0 )% (2 )% Operational reorganization and severance expense(3) 1,711 4,023 (57 )% (58 )% Expenses related to ERP implementation(4) 4,276 — n/m n/m Expenses related to the evaluation of certain strategic transactions(5) 6,810 — n/m n/m Impairment of long-lived assets and intangible assets(6) — 14,068 n/m n/m Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,774 $ 48,281 11 % 9 %

1. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of our constant currency results. 2. Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net reflects non-cash re-valuation of our non-USD debt. 3. Expenses incurred with respect to a strategic reorganization program of the Company’s operations and support teams. 4. During the 13 weeks ended September 28, 2025, the Company incurred certain expenses related to the planned ERP system implementation. 5. Primarily relating to third party advisory expenses incurred by the Company and its independent special committee in respect of the evaluation of certain strategic transactions. 6. During the 13 weeks ended September 29, 2024, the Company recognized $14 million of impairment losses on long-lived assets (comprised of $11 million in respect of Operating lease assets and $3 million of Property and equipment, net), of which $13 million is in respect of Soho Works North America and less than $1 million relates to a UK restaurant site.

A reconciliation of Operating income (loss) to House-Level Contribution & Other Contribution for the 13 weeks ending September 28, 2025 and September 29, 2024 is set forth below:

For the 13 Weeks Ended September 28,

2025 September 29,

2024 Change % September 29, 2024

Constant Currency(1) Constant Currency

Change %(1) Actuals (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ (6,004 ) $ 37,884 n/m $ 36,127 n/m General and administrative 48,209 39,672 22 % 40,592 19 % Pre-opening expenses 3,484 2,561 36 % 2,620 33 % Depreciation and amortization 26,649 26,017 2 % 26,620 0 % Share-based compensation 3,505 3,513 (0 )% 3,594 (2 )% Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net 14,048 (39,591 ) n/m (40,509 ) n/m Loss on impairment of long-lived assets and intangible assets — 14,068 n/m 14,394 n/m Other, net 13,558 3,775 n/m 3,863 n/m Non-House membership revenues (9,151 ) (8,427 ) 9 % (8,622 ) 6 % Other revenues (121,960 ) (105,316 ) 16 % (107,387 ) 14 % Other operating expenses 95,090 86,679 10 % 88,689 7 % House-Level Contribution $ 67,428 $ 60,835 11 % $ 59,981 12 % Operating income (loss) margin (2 )% 11 % 11 % House-Level contribution margin 28 % 28 % 28 %

For the 13 Weeks Ended September 28,

2025 September 29,

2024 Change % September 29, 2024

Constant Currency(1) Constant Currency

Change %(1) Actuals (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ (6,004 ) $ 37,884 n/m $ 36,127 n/m General and administrative 48,209 39,672 22 % 40,592 19 % Pre-opening expenses 3,484 2,561 36 % 2,620 33 % Depreciation and amortization 26,649 26,017 2 % 26,620 n/m Share-based compensation 3,505 3,513 (0 )% 3,594 (2 )% Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net 14,048 (39,591 ) n/m (40,509 ) n/m Loss on impairment of long-lived assets and intangible assets — 14,068 n/m 14,394 n/m Other, net 13,558 3,775 n/m 3,863 n/m House membership revenues (113,551 ) (98,967 ) 15 % (100,078 ) 13 % In-House revenues (126,088 ) (120,658 ) 5 % (122,375 ) 3 % In-House operating expenses 172,211 158,790 8 % 162,472 6 % Total Other Contribution $ 36,021 $ 27,064 33 % $ 27,320 32 % Operating income (loss) margin (2 )% 11 % 11 % Other Contribution Margin 27 % 24 % 24 %

1. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of our constant currency results.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) for the 13 weeks ended September 28, 2025 and September 29, 2024:

For the 13 Weeks Ended (in thousands, except for per share data) September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 Revenues Membership revenues $ 122,702 $ 107,394 In-House revenues 126,088 120,658 Other revenues 121,960 105,316 Total revenues 370,750 333,368 Operating expenses In-House operating expenses (172,211 ) (158,790 ) Other operating expenses (95,090 ) (86,679 ) General and administrative expenses (48,209 ) (39,672 ) Pre-opening expenses (3,484 ) (2,561 ) Depreciation and amortization (26,649 ) (26,017 ) Share-based compensation (3,505 ) (3,513 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (14,048 ) 39,591 Loss on impairment of long-lived assets and intangible assets — (14,068 ) Business interruption proceeds, net — — Other, net (13,558 ) (3,775 ) Total operating expenses (376,754 ) (295,484 ) Operating income (loss) (6,004 ) 37,884 Other (expense) income Interest expense, net (22,560 ) (20,658 ) Gain (loss) on sale of property and other, net 26 (236 ) Share of income of equity method investments 637 1,754 Total other expense, net (21,897 ) (19,140 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (27,901 ) 18,744 Income tax (expense) benefit 10,891 (18,026 ) Net income (loss) (17,010 ) 718 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (1,698 ) (543 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Soho House & Co Inc. $ (18,708 ) $ 175 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stock Basic $ (0.10 ) $ 0.00 Diluted (0.10 ) 0.00 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 195,238 194,515 Diluted 195,238 195,485

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash flows (Unaudited) for the 39 weeks ended September 28, 2025 and September 29, 2024

For the 39 Weeks Ended (in thousands) September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 14,631 $ (71,345 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 74,052 76,642 Non-cash share-based compensation 7,046 13,923 Deferred tax expense (benefit) (8,679 ) (1,609 ) (Gain) loss on sale of property and other, net (82 ) 62 Loss on impairment of long-lived assets 2,102 14,068 Loss on impairment of intangible assets — 4,710 Share of (income) loss of equity method investments (3,253 ) (3,645 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,248 1,897 PIK interest 31,828 21,683 Distributions from equity method investees 575 796 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (54,878 ) (28,937 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,570 (12,553 ) Inventories (8,392 ) (3,701 ) Operating leases, net 421 (4,769 ) Other operating assets (12,712 ) (5,299 ) Deferred revenue (6,053 ) (2,778 ) Accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities 55,333 63,649 Net cash provided by operating activities 98,757 62,794 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (75,343 ) (55,833 ) Purchase of intangible assets (18,085 ) (12,237 ) Investments in equity method investees (16,500 ) — Property and casualty insurance proceeds received 8,069 — Repayment of capital investment from equity method investee — 10,695 Net cash used in investing activities (101,859 ) (57,375 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of borrowings (7,199 ) (1,226 ) Proceeds from borrowings — 1,105 Principal payments on finance leases (323 ) (289 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (3,621 ) (3,697 ) Purchase of treasury stock — (17,396 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (11,143 ) (21,503 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 6,181 1,599 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (8,064 ) (14,485 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 156,318 161,106 End of period $ 148,254 $ 146,621

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash flows (Unaudited) for the 39 weeks ended September 28, 2025 and September 29, 2024 (Continued):

For the 39 Weeks Ended (in thousands) September 28, 2025 September 29, 2024 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash are comprised of: Cash and cash equivalents $ 142,490 $ 142,816 Restricted cash 5,764 3,805 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of September 28, 2025 and September 29, 2024 $ 148,254 $ 146,621 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest $ 25,144 $ 25,034 Cash paid for income taxes 7,268 3,768 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities 26,999 71,691 Acquisitions of property and equipment under finance leases 80,245 179 Prepaid capital expenditures 6,338 6,338 Accrued capital expenditures 15,976 10,173 Equity investment obtained in exchange for accounts receivable balance 9,019 –

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of September 28, 2025 (Unaudited) and December 29, 2024:

As of (in thousands, except for par value and share data) September 28, 2025 December 29, 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 142,490 $ 152,716 Restricted cash 5,764 3,602 Accounts receivable, net 68,317 78,890 Inventories 65,268 54,419 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 123,386 98,774 Total current assets 405,225 388,401 Property and equipment, net 724,977 598,270 Operating lease assets 1,176,597 1,135,810 Goodwill 208,433 195,295 Other intangible assets, net 107,554 102,610 Equity method investments 41,277 13,217 Deferred tax assets 14,682 5,306 Other non-current assets 5,479 4,603 Total non-current assets 2,278,999 2,055,111 Total assets $ 2,684,224 $ 2,443,512 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 90,603 $ 75,987 Accrued liabilities 132,755 98,482 Current portion of deferred revenue 136,064 134,360 Indirect and employee taxes payable 48,557 33,889 Current portion of debt, net of debt issuance costs 31,797 34,618 Current portion of operating lease liabilities – sites trading less than one year 3,092 371 Current portion of operating lease liabilities – sites trading more than one year 63,435 57,078 Other current liabilities 58,327 39,377 Total current liabilities 564,630 474,162 Debt, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 704,032 656,868 Property mortgage loans, net of debt issuance costs 137,828 137,385 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion – sites trading less than one year 27,820 90,081 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion – sites trading more than one year 1,300,749 1,210,637 Finance lease liabilities 162,514 77,255 Financing obligation 77,024 76,900 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 25,603 23,697 Deferred tax liabilities 2,394 2,286 Other non-current liabilities 30,534 23,699 Total non-current liabilities 2,468,498 2,298,808 Total liabilities $ 3,033,128 $ 2,772,970

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of September 28, 2025 (Unaudited) and December 29, 2024 (Continued):

As of (in thousands, except for par value and share data) September 28, 2025 December 29, 2024 Shareholders’ equity Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 67,694,634 shares issued and 54,067,339 outstanding as of September 28, 2025 and 66,359,217 shares issued and 52,731,922 outstanding as of December 29, 2024; Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 141,500,385 shares issued and outstanding as of September 28, 2025 and December 29, 2024 $ 2,092 $ 2,079 Additional paid-in capital 1,252,038 1,246,584 Accumulated deficit (1,525,155 ) (1,539,500 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,207 ) 35,174 Treasury stock, at cost; 13,627,295 shares as of September 28, 2025 and December 29, 2024 (79,396 ) (79,396 ) Total shareholders’ deficit attributable to Soho House & Co Inc. (351,628 ) (335,059 ) Non-controlling interest 2,724 5,601 Total shareholders’ deficit (348,904 ) (329,458 ) Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,684,224 $ 2,443,512

Key Performance and Operating Metrics Evaluated by Management

In assessing the performance of our business, we consider a variety of operating and financial measures. These key measures include:

HOUSE MEMBERSHIP REVENUES. House Membership Revenues are comprised primarily of annual membership fees and one-time legacy registration fees from Soho House members which are amortized over 20 years. The one-time registration fee is no longer applicable to new members admitted from April 4, 2022.

New members admitted from April 4, 2022 have been required to purchase House Introduction Credits as part of their membership, per the House rules. House Introduction Credits are credits of an equivalent value to cash within Houses and are redeemable to purchase food and beverage items, and bedroom stays, at the Houses. House Introduction Credits expire after the first three months from the date of issuance, where legally permitted in the regions we operate, if not utilized or if the Company terminates a member’s House membership. House Introduction Credits are recognized upon issuance as deferred revenue on our consolidated balance sheets. Revenue from House Introduction Credits are recognized as In-House revenues when redeemed by members, and as breakage revenue within Membership revenues upon expiration or in the period that we are able to reliably estimate expected breakage to the extent that they are unredeemed, are recognized.

IN-HOUSE REVENUES. In-House revenues include all revenues realized within our Houses, including food and beverage, accommodation and spa products and treatments.

HOUSE REVENUES. House Revenues is defined as Membership revenues plus In-House revenues less Non-House Membership Revenues. Our management views House Membership Revenues and In-House revenues as interrelated and their aggregation as important in tracking House performance. Although there is no minimum spend for any member on In-House offerings, nevertheless in practice most members consume food and beverage, accommodations and other offerings at our Houses. The pricing of our In-House offerings is reflective of the fact that the significant majority of In-House offerings that generate In-House revenues are consumed by members who also pay a membership fee in relation to that House, with pricing of such In-House offerings being identical for both members and non-members.

NUMBER OF SOHO HOUSES. The number of Soho Houses reflects the total number of Soho Houses in operation in any period, irrespective of whether each House is (i) controlled by us, (ii) operated through a non-controlling interest in a joint venture or (iii) operated through a management contract.

We review the number of members from all Houses to assess new member growth, total House Revenues, and House-Level Contribution.

TOTAL MEMBERS. Total members is defined as Soho House members plus Other members.

NUMBER OF SOHO HOUSE MEMBERS. Our Soho House membership model is an integral part of our business and has a significant impact on our profitability and financial performance. Typically, members hold an Every House membership or a Local House membership. Member count is the primary driver of Membership Revenues and is also a critical factor in In-House Revenues as members utilize the offerings that are provided within the Houses. Soho House members include all active, frozen and non-paying members.

The extent to which we achieve growth in our membership base, retain existing members and periodically increase our membership fee rates will impact our profitability. We have historically enjoyed strong member loyalty, reflected by very high retention rates. Robust demand for our memberships is also evidenced by considerable wait lists for our Houses.

NUMBER OF OTHER MEMBERS. Other members include members of Soho Works and Soho Friends and are key to our growth strategy and enhancing our Soho House member experience. Prior to August 2022, HOME+ membership, which is now included in Soho Friends, was also included. Like Soho House members, other memberships are an integral part of our business and we believe will have a significant impact on our profitability and financial performance in the future.

SOHO HOUSE MEMBER RETENTION. Soho House Member Retention is defined as the number of Adult Paying Members (being all Soho House members excluding child members and complimentary members) at the beginning of a period less the number of Adult Paying Members who canceled their membership during that same period (without giving any effect to Adult Paying Members who froze their memberships during such period), as a proportion of total Adult Paying Members at the beginning of such period.

FROZEN MEMBERS. Frozen Members refers to Soho House members who have elected to suspend their membership payments on a six, nine- or twelve-month basis during which period the member is not able to gain access to a Soho House site as a member, access our membership Apps, or book bedrooms or Cowshed treatments or products on discounted member rates. Frozen Members are not included in Adult Paying Members, but are included in the total number of Soho House members.

MEMBERSHIP REVENUES. Membership revenues are comprised of House Membership Revenues (as defined below) and Non-House Membership Revenues (as defined below). House Membership Revenues and Non-House Membership Revenues are each comprised primarily of annual membership fees and one-time registration fees which are amortized over 20 years. Membership revenues are a function of the number of members, membership mix, and membership pricing. For GAAP, we report Membership revenues only from Houses and sites in which we own a controlling interest. Our membership pricing varies by geographic segment and membership offering and, as such, our mix of House and Soho Works club openings can affect our revenue growth and profitability over time. Prices are generally higher in North America and the rest of the world compared with the UK and Europe. Membership revenues provide a stable and recurring source of revenues which have few direct costs and, as such, is a reliable and predictable source of cash flow.

HOUSE MEMBERSHIP REVENUES. House Membership Revenues is an important performance indicator and is defined above in the Non-GAAP reconciliation.

IN-HOUSE REVENUES. In-House revenues refer to all revenues realized within our Houses, and primarily includes revenues from food and beverage, accommodation, and spa products and treatments.

HOUSE REVENUES. House Revenues is an important performance indicator and is defined in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

OTHER REVENUES. Other revenues are defined as total revenues that are not realized within our Houses, including revenues from Scorpios, Soho Works and our stand-alone restaurants, procurement fees from Soho House Design, Soho Home and Cowshed retail products and other revenues from products and services that we provide outside of our Houses, as well as management fees from The Ned sites and The LINE and Saguaro hotels.

ADJUSTED OTHER REVENUES. Adjusted Other Revenues is defined as Other Revenues plus non-House Membership Revenues.

NON-HOUSE MEMBERSHIP REVENUES. Non-House Membership Revenues are comprised of Soho Works membership revenue, Soho Friends membership revenue and SOHO HOME+ membership revenue which was merged into Soho Friends membership at the beginning of August 2022.

ACTIVE APP USERS. Active App Users is defined as unique users who have logged into any of our membership Apps within the last three months.

AVERAGE DAILY RATE. is Average Daily Rate represents the average rental income per paid occupied room.

REVENUE PER AVAILABLE ROOM (RevPAR). The key industry standard for measuring hotel-operating performance is RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying the percentage of occupied rooms to available rooms by the average daily rate realized. Where this is presented on a like-for like basis, RevPAR is adjusted for new or divested sites, for example Houses that were not open in the comparison period.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance and operational performance for the remainder of fiscal 2025, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our annual report on form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2024 and as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, we operate in rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Soho House & Co:

Soho House & Co (SHCO) is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the Soho House & Co platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with Soho House & Co through our global collection, as at September 28, 2025 of 46 Soho Houses, 8 Soho Works, Scorpios Beach Clubs in Mykonos and Bodrum, Soho Home – our interiors and lifestyle retail brand – and our digital channels. The Ned in London, New York and Doha, The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of Soho House & Co’s wider portfolio.

For more information, please visit www.sohohouseco.com.

Source: Soho House & Co (SHCO)

