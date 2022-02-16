Snoop Dogg says he will relaunch Death Row Records as ‘an NFT label’

After snapping up his previous label Death Row Records last week, Snoop Dogg has revealed that he plans to relaunch it as “an NFT label”.

In a fan Clubhouse room yesterday, the rapper said: “Death Row will be an NFT label. We will be putting out artists through the metaverse. Just like we broke the industry when we [were] the first independent [label] to be major, I want to be the first major [label] in the metaverse”.

However, this isn’t the first time the artist has dabbled in NFTs.

Last week, Snoop Dogg also released his new album on the blockchain through a partnership with blockchain gaming platform Gala Games, via his “Stash Box” NFTs.

Death Row was label that helped launch his career with the release of his 1993 debut album, Doggystyle. The artist left the label in 1998 after a row about the terms of his contract following the release of his second album, Tha Doggfather.

After acquiring it from the MNRK Music Group last week, he said: “I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” the US rapper said in a statement.

“It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members.

The US rapper performed at the Super Bowl half-time show in Los Angeles at the weekend, alongside Dr Dre, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar.