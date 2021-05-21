Single-use plastic bag charge to double, with all shops adopting the tariff

The extra charge for single-use plastic bags is set to double today, as the charge extends to all businesses in Britain.

What was a 5p charge for a single-use carrier bag yesterday, will be 10p from today – and comes as pent-up demand pushes shoppers back to high streets.

While it used to be only for larger companies with 250 employees or more, smaller businesses are having to adopt the levy.

Read more: Retail sales soared in April as Brits came out of third Covid-19 lockdown

“We know we must go further to protect our natural environment and oceans, which is why we are now extending this charge to all businesses,” environment minister Rebecca Pow said.

The number of single-use bags handed out by big supermarkets has plummeted by more than 95 per cent since the 5p tariff introduced in 2015, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

The average Brit now buys just four single use bags a year, compared with around 140 in 2014.

Read more: BoE eyes a climate-conscious corporate bond purchase scheme

The government expects the use of single-use carrier bags will drop by a further 70 to 80 per cent in small and medium-sized businesses.

“We strongly welcome the inclusion of local shops and other small businesses into the successful plastic bag charging scheme, which not only helps the environment but is also a great way for retailers to raise money for local and national charities,” Association of Convenience Stores chief executive, James Lowman, said.

Since the introduction of the charge, retailers have donated over £150m to charity, volunteering, environment and health sectors, according to the government.

Read more: eBay moves into finance to help SMEs navigate Covid cashflow crisis