Simona Halep: Wimbledon winner’s tennis future in doubt after four-year ban

Simona Halep’s ban means she cannot play until 2026, subject to appeal

Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep’s tennis future is in doubt after she was given a four-year ban for breaking anti-doping rules.

Halep, 31, was found guilty of two breaches of the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme, the first for testing positive for banned substance roxadustat at last year’s US Open and the second for irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport.

The Romanian two-time Grand Slam winner’s ban has been backdated to her initial suspension last year and runs until October 2026, by which time she will be 35. She has not yet indicated whether she plans to appeal.

Her fate was decided by an independent tribunal following a two-day hearing in London in July, during which Halep argued that she had taken a contaminated supplement.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency, which runs the sport’s anti-doping programme, welcomed the decision.

“The volume of evidence for the tribunal to consider in both the roxadustat and ABP proceedings was substantial,” said ITIA chief executive Karen Moorhouse.

“The ITIA has followed the proper processes as we would with any other individual – in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code – fulfilling our purpose and responsibility to uphold the principle of fair competition, on behalf of the sport. The panel recognised that appropriate procedure had been followed within the written decision.

“We do understand the significant public interest in these cases and remain committed to being as transparent as possible and the full decision will be published in due course.”