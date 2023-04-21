Sick of Myself film review: Self-obsession made into an artform

Self-obsession is made into a literal artform in Sick of Myself, a new jet-black comedy from Norway. Kristine Kujath Thorp plays Signe, a shallow young woman who is jealous of her boyfriend Thomas’ (Eirik Sæther) sudden success as a modern artist. After a tragedy at work gains her the attention she craves, Signe puts her health on the line in an attempt to become a media sensation.

Director Kristoffer Borgli covered similar themes in his 2017 film Drib, but cuts to the heart of narcissism in this uncomfortable but brilliant tale. The premise starts out as ridiculous, but as you watch the self-interested reaction of the world around Signe, an awkward reflection of real life emerges. Scenes such as an argument over the positioning of news stories, or the ignorant way in which a disabled assistant is treated, are played for shock. However, once you are finished gasping, there is a salient point about the absurdity of people who chase clout over substance.

The cast perform their unenviable tasks brilliant, keeping straight faced even as their characters become truly deplorable. Thorp throws herself fully into the lead role, repeatedly looking as though she may be about to learn her lesson, before hilariously making things worse like when she complains about the lack of likes on her hospital posts. She finds her equal in Sæther, who slowly reveals Thomas to be just as one-dimensional as he hides random pieces of furniture around his apartment, deciding whether or not it is “art” yet.

While not the easiest film to watch, Sick of Myself is an original story well told, and may make you think twice about why you’re putting up that braggy Instagram post (before doing it anyway).