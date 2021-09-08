Shortage of credit for SMEs preventing UK from ‘levelling up’

A critical shortage of lending to Britain’s small businesses is preventing the UK from “levelling up”, according to a report published by a group of cross-party MPs today.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group has warned that a lack of trust between banks and businesses has choked the supply of credit to SMEs in the UK.

Theodora Hadjimichael, chief executive of Responsible Finance, said: “Access to finance remains the major block to SME growth in the regions, deprived areas and among demographics under-served by mainstream and so-called challenger banks. And levelling-up will not be delivered solely by building projects in red-wall constituencies.”

Small businesses often rely on credit to fuel growth in the early stages of their business development.

More to follow.