Shop staff fear abuse and Covid infection after government ‘flip-flopping’ on mask policy

Retailer John Lewis is hiring an extra 2,000 workers this festive period.

Retail workers have called on the government to reconsider its plans to scrap the requirement for shoppers to wear face masks.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the end of England’s plan B Covid restrictions yesterday. Mandatory mask rules will be scrapped next Wednesday.

Retail trade union the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (Usdaw) said that several changes to rules about face coverings in shops has impacted compliance.

Staff have also faced abuse when asking customers to follow Covid rules, the union said.

Usdaw general secretary, Paddy Lillis said there was “no reason why” the government could not retain the mask rule for indoor spaces while dropping other measures.

Lillis said: “Their flip-flopping so far on basic and sensible Covid measures and the different rules across the UK create confusion, reduce compliance and can lead to conflict.

“Retail staff working with the public every day are deeply worried about catching Covid-19. Wearing a face covering protects others, it should not be a personal preference, but a personal responsibility. The government must be clear and consistent on it being mandatory for the time being.”

The union also called on the public to follow Covid rules and respect shop staff. “Abuse is not a part of their job,” Lillis added.

He said: “Many shopworkers are at a greater risk of catching the virus and taking it home to their families. Yet they have worked throughout the pandemic to keep the country supplied with essentials. These key workers must be valued, respected and protected.”

Separately, retail businesses welcomed the lifting of other Omicron measures, including the instruction for people to work from home where they can.

Jace Tyrrell, chief executive at New West End Company said: “The lifting of restrictions next week is welcome news for the high street as it looks to bounce back from the hardship of the last two years. With office employees set to return to London’s West End, retailers, bars and restaurants will be looking ahead to a promising year.

“With the support of returning shoppers and government alike, we are confident that the West End can achieve £7.5bn of turnover this year as it continues on the long road to recovery.”