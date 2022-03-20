Shock ruling: Suspected Channel migrant smugglers released to allow them to return to Ukraine to fight Russian Army

Members of the Ukrainian Border Guard on patrol

In what is considered a unique ruling, two Ukrainians in pre-trial detention in the Netherlands have been released to allow them to fight the Russian Army in Uktaine.

A court in the Netherlands ruled the detention should be terminated immediately so the men could be sent on their way, according to national broadcaster NOS.

The men, aged 27 and 29, from Lutsk in north-western Ukraine, had been in custody for six months. They were arrested in the Netherlands in September of last year while they tried to reach the United Kingdom on a sailing yacht, as they allegedly attempted to smuggle a group of Albanians to Britain.

People smuggling is a criminal offense in Holland, punishable by a maximum prison sentence of 18 years.

Last week, their lawyer asked for the men to be released so they could return to Ukraine to fight against the Russian Army.

In a surprise verdict, the judges ruled that the ongoing war in Ukraine is a “special, serious circumstance” that justifies suspension of the pre-trial detention.

The court pointed to the Ukraine government’s appeal to its citizens to defend their country and both men had “the penetrating desire to comply with that call”, according to the judges.

The court stated that the suspects should return to the Netherlands if and when ordered to do so and that – if convicted – they will have to serve their sentences in the Netherlands.