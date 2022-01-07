Shipping services provider Clarksons forecasts profit above £69m

Shipping services provider Clarksons has said underlying profit before tax for 2021 is now expected to hit at least £69m.

The London-based firm, which provides integrated services and investment banking capabilities to shipping markets, said December trading was stronger than anticipated.

Clarksons said areas to surpass expectations included its broking division, where the sale and purchase team completed a number of asset transactions.

Its financial division also topped expectations with its project finance and securities teams completing a number of financing transactions.