Shazam's ex-CEO Andrew Fisher joins Rightmove as chairman

The old boss of music recognition app Shazam has been appointed Rightmove’s new chairman.



Andrew Fisher will replace Scott Forbes when he retires from the board at the end of December after 14 years at the helm.

Fisher, who was behind Shazam’s international growth strategy, also holds non-executive director roles at Marks & Spencer and Moneysupermarket.



Rightmove CEO Peter Brooks-Johnson said: “I’d like to thank Scott for his invaluable contribution to Rightmove’s success over the past years and particularly the support he’s shown me over the past three years as CEO.



“I’m delighted to welcome Andrew to Rightmove and look forward to working with him as we continue to innovate to make home moving easier.”



Forbes added that he had “thoroughly enjoyed” working at Rightmove since 2005.



“It is with great pleasure and confidence that I hand over the chair to Andrew,” Forbes said. “His experience developing innovative digital businesses will be a great asset to Rightmove.”



Forbes’ departure was made inevitable by new corporate governance rules that state that company chairs lose their independence after more than nine years on a board.

Rightmove’s share price has gained 45 per cent this past year despite a turbulent time for UK house prices, to be valued at £5.4bn.



The home-listing website saw a record 845m people visit its pages in the first half of its financial year, it said in July.

