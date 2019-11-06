Overusing blades

Apart from going against the grain, the second biggest mistake you can make is using blunt blades. Using an old razor translates into an uncomfortable shave and the potential for nicks and cuts, not to mention razor burn. This is because blunt blades require you to make more passes over the same area to get a close shave, which leads to much higher chances of skin irritation. If you shave every day, we’d recommend changing your blades every Monday morning. After all, it’s a new week, so put your best face forward!

Dry-Shaving

We’ve all done it once or twice – you’re shaving in a rush or you’ve run out of shave gel, so you decide to just take the razor to your face and start shaving… dry. This will only irritate and dry out your skin. Not only will a shave gel or cream provide a protective barrier between your skin and the blades, but it will also allow the blades to glide smoothly across the face.

Ignoring in-grown hairs

If you ignore in-grown hairs you’ll find it very hard to achieve a smooth shave, and it can even lead to the razor catching on the raised skin around the in-grown hairs. To combat them aim to use a face scrub one or two times per week prior to shaving in order to release them. Remember to use gently though, especially if you have sensitive skin.

Neglecting the post-shave balm

Shaving can irritate and dry your skin, so to ensure you have the smoothest possible experience, make sure you’re using a moisturising post-shave balm after shaving. It will close your pores and re-hydrate your skin whilst having a cooling and calming effect. When picking out a post-shave balm, be sure to find one that doesn’t contain alcohol, as it will dry and irritate your skin. Instead, opt for a product that will help to soothe and restore your skin’s moisture.

