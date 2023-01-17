All Street is an award winning innovative financial technology company, re-inventing investment research through the application of artificial intelligence

What we believe in: We are living in a world where a new mindset is taking shape, the era of AI-human hybrid intelligence. In this new digital world all investment professionals need to supercharge their abilities by using Cognitive Robots. This combination of a human brain and a computer intelligence is the future. Augmented intelligence extends our intellect in the same way that machines and tools helped human workers to build goods and infrastructure. Sevva has been created to support this vision.