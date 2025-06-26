Serco appoints new chair amid better than expected performance

Serco has benefitted from a Western increase in defence spending

Serco has appointed Keith Williams as chair amid a period of strong growth boosted by government spending on defence and immigration.

The Halfords chair will take over from John Rishton, who will have completed a nine-year tenure by the time he steps down in December.

Williams said it was an “honour” to have been selected to the position, and that he “looked forward… to supporting [Serco’s] important work in the delivery of critical public services, continued growth, and the creation of value for all stakeholders.”

His appointment comes amid a strong period for the company, which has been boosted by an uptick in defence and immigration spending.

Serco reports revenue jump

Serco, a global provider of public services, reported £2.4bn in revenue in the first six months of 2025, with underlying operating profit of £140m.

The FTSE 250 company expected full-year revenue growth to improve to one per cent due to “higher than anticipated” levels in the immigration sector.

Its revenue guidance subsequently increased from £4.8bn to £4.9bn.

Chief executive Anthony Kirby, who was appointed in March this year, said Serco’s first-half performance has been “strong”.

“I have seen at first-hand the structural drivers of long-term demand in our markets, most notably in defence, justice, migration and citizen services.  

“With our strong financial position, I believe we are well positioned to pursue opportunities to enhance future growth and deliver continued value to our shareholders.”

Serco acquired the US satellite communications business MT&S in January, which it said has strengthened its position and capability in both the US and international defence markets “at a time of increasing defence budgets around the world”.

It expects the acquisition to deliver revenue this year of approximately £130m.

Net debt is expected to reduce from £325m at the end of June to £245m by the end of the year, while guidance for free cash flow was unchanged at £130m.

