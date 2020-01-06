Security agencies are reportedly examining whether a cyber attack was behind a huge trading outage at the London Stock Exchange over summer.

The 16 August outage, which delayed the market opening by more than an hour and a half, was blamed on a software error at the time.

But UK authorities are now investigating whether it could actually have been caused by a cyber attack aimed at disrupting financial markets.



Read more: London Stock Exchange launches consultation on shorter trading hours



A British intelligence agency has contacted the London Stock Exchange in the past two months to request additional information about the outage, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

The incident was the London index’s worst outage for eight years.



The outage immediately triggered government cyber alert systems, and GCHQ is examining whether the software code could have played a role in the incident, according to the Wall Street Journal.



The paper reported that the status of the investigation is unclear, and there is no certainty as to whether any action will be taken by regulators or the LSE. The Treasury is also reportedly involved in the probe.



The Treasury declined to comment on the reports.



A spokesperson for the London Stock Exchange Group denied the incident was related to cyber security. Instead they said it “was caused by a technical software configuration issue following an upgrade of functionality”.



“London Stock Exchange takes its commitment to run orderly markets for its members seriously and has thoroughly investigated the root cause of the issue to mitigate against any future incidents,” they added.



A spokesperson for the National Cyber Security Centre said: “The NCSC has not treated the LSE outage as a cyber security related incident and has not investigated it as such.”



At the time of the outage, the London Stock Exchange said it had “experienced a technical software issue” that had “affected trading in certain securities”, including stocks listed on the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250.



The exchange did not specify the cause of the issue at the time.

Read more: Which stocks are City A.M. staff backing in the new year?



When the London Stock Exchange notified regulators following the incident, the correspondence did not indicate the possibility of a cyber attack, the Wall Street Journal reported.



A spokesperson for the Financial Conduct Authority, which regulates financial markets in the UK, declined to comment on the incident, but said: “All regulated firms must have appropriate systems and controls in place to manage operational and technology-related risks and we expect them to report material incidents of this nature to us”.

