London Stock Exchange struck by third outage since October

The London Stock Exchange has resolved a system outage that disrupted trading in some 2,000 smaller stocks for around an hour on Tuesday morning – the third issue of its kind since October.

Analysts have warned that these incidents could strike a blow to the bourse’s credibility, with two previous outages in October and November.

The small cap stocks impacted on Tuesday stopped trading shortly after 9.15am.

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) said it was “undertaking immediate analysis” over the issue at 9.23am and started to resume auctions on affected instruments at around 9.55am.

The impacted securities were in regular trading by around 10.15am.

LSEG said that during the outage, only FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and IOB securities were available for trading.

Trading on hundreds of smaller shares was disrupted for some 80 minutes in October, while the FTSE Russell indexes suffered a 40-minute outage in November.

