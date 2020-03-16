Second MP tests positive for coronavirus

A second MP has tested positive for coronavirus, while others have announced they are self-isolating, as Covid-19 continues to spread throughout the country.

Kate Osborne, Labour MP for Jarrow, announced this morning she had tested positive for the virus “following a period of self isolation and subsequent testing”.

She added: “I will continue to self isolate until I have fought off the illness, but in the mean time I would encourage everyone to band together and support the most vulnerable in our communities.”

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Labour MP for Streatham, is now self-isolating “after experiencing coronavirus symptoms over the weekend”.

Last week, health minister Nadine Dorries confirmed she had contracted the virus. Her 84-year-old mother also tested positive, but both have recovered.

Her colleague Edward Argar also self-isolated after exhibiting symptoms.

Leaving aside the MPs and their staff who are self-isolating, parliament will be quieter than usual today after authorities confirmed last week that it would restrict access for visitors including tour groups and delegations.

Today the government will step up its efforts around coronavirus, with daily press conferences to better communicate with the public.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair another COBR meeting this afternoon, in which he and his senior ministers will discuss the next stage of plans, thought to include banning mass gatherings and the introduction of emergency legislation.