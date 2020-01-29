SCS boss to step down after 32 years at sofa retailer

The chief executive of sofa retailer SCS Group has announced plans to step down at the end of the year, after 32 years with the business.



The company will launch a search for a new boss after David Knight revealed he will retire from the role.



Read more: ScS boosts sales as it warns on ‘challenging’ Brexit retail environment

Knight gave 12 months notice but will stay in position longer if the handover process is longer than expected, the firm announced today.



The company also announced that like-for-like order intake declined 4.4 per cent in the 26 weeks to 25 January, in line with management expectations.



During the crucial winter sales period, the furniture retailer said like-for-like order intake growth was 1.2 per cent.



However, in the first 17 weeks of the year the company’s like-for-like order intake fell 7.1 per cent.



SCS chairman Alan Smith said: “David has committed a very substantial park of his working career to SCS and has been pivotal to its success.



Read more: DIY retailer Wickes builds sales ahead of Travis Perkins demerger

“We are delighted that he will remain in the role of group chief executive until we have his successor in place and ensured an orderly handover.



“On behalf of the board, shareholders and all other SCS stakeholders, I thank David for his outstanding contribution to the group and wish him the best of health and happiness for his life beyond SCS.”

