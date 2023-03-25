Scotland’s £260m offshore wind winners set to cut North Sea carbon emissions

BP, Total Energies and UK renewable companies were among 13 awarded leases to develop offshore wind to supply power mainly to North Sea oil and gas platforms to lower the sector’s emissions, revealed Crown Estate Scotland yesterday.

The 13 were chosen from 19 bidders for agreements to start offshore wind development work for total initial investment of around £260m.

Those set to be the biggest investors are Flotation Energy and Cerulean Winds, who are spending respectively almost 96 million pounds Sterling and 138 million pounds.

BP’s Alternative Energy Investments is set to initially invest £1.67m and TotalEnergies £200,000.

The Crown Estate is an independent commercial business that oversees the seabed around Britain.

Through a leasing process called INTOG (Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas), it aims to attract investment in innovative offshore wind projects in Scottish waters to help decarbonise North Sea operations.

The maximum capacity of all the projects that are awarded contracts to supply power to oil and gas installations is 5 gigawatts (GW), and 500 megawatt (MW) for smaller innovative projects, Crown Estate Scotland said.

Crown Estate Scotland will offer a seabed lease of 25 to 50 years for these projects, it said.

Britain is a world leader in wind power, which generated a record amount of energy in the country in 2022, supplying more than 25 per cent of its electricity, National Grid says.

As the largest renewable source in Britain, offshore wind can power about 40 per cent of UK homes, the Crown Estate said.

Reuters – Bozorgmehr Sharafedin