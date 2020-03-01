Schroders set to change results reporting to woo City analysts

Asset manager Schroders is reportedly changing how it reports results in a bid to highlight individual parts of its business to analysts.

The Sunday Times reported that the move could result in a revaluation of the fund manager’s shares. It currently trades on a price-to-earnings multiple of 17 times, compared to fellow wealth manager St James’s Place, which trades on 37 times.

Schroders has split out its performance between retail and institutional fund management but will now list the performance of five divisions separately. The FTSE 100 company will report wealth management, investment in illiquid or private assets, retail fund management, institutional fund management and risk management separately.

At the end of last year Schroders embarked on a restructuring drive which could lead to 200 job cuts globally.

It was reported that the restructure would place more emphasis on growth areas including private assets and wealth management.

The Sunday Times reported that Schroders will adopt the five-division model in its annual results on Thursday.

Schroders were contacted for comment.

