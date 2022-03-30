Scepticism over Kremlin’s pledges weigh on London indexes

A push back from western nations on Russia pledging to roll back its assault on Ukraine knocked London’s top indexes this morning.

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index edged down 0.06 per cent to 7,533, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, dropped 1.2 per cent to 21,234.22 points.

Western nations batted away Moscow yesterday promising to curb its attack on Kyiv, with UK defence secretary Ben Wallace asking whether President Vladimir Putin thought they were “born yesterday?’.

Scepticism over the Kremlin’s intentions spread into markets during early exchanges.

Financials led the morning’s losses, with high street banks and Britain’s biggest mortgage lender dropping 2.77 per cent.

Fellow lender Barclays continued its descent, falling over two per cent, driven by investors ditching shares in the wake of an over £400m clerical error which saw it supply more financial products than allowed.

It also emerged yesterday a top shareholder had ditched their stake in Barclays, weighing on sentiment towards the bank.

Industrials offset losses on the FTSE 100.

Miners Anglo American and Glencore laced the top of the biggest risers’ table.

BP and Shell each rose more than 1.6 per cent. The oil giants represent an enormous share of the FTSE 100, meaning movements in their share price exert a strong influence over the direction of the index.

The pound gained ground on the greenback, strengthening 0.4 per cent to buy $1.3139.