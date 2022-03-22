Financials rally boosts London’s top indexes

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index added 0.56 per cent to reach 7,484.01 points, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, climbed 0.38 per cent 21,086.24 points

A rally among financial stocks boosted London’s top indexes this morning as the FTSE 100 closes in on its pre-Russian invasion of Ukraine high.

Banks and insurers were among the best performers in the City during opening exchanges.

Britain’s biggest bank HSBC was the second largest riser, advancing 3.06 per cent. High street lenders NatWest and Barclays were also pushing towards the summit of the FTSE 100.

Sentiment towards banks has been boosted by the Bank of England hiking interest rates at three consecutive meetings, taking them to pre-pandemic levels of 0.75 per cent.

Banks benefit from a higher interest rate environment as it allows them to charge more for loans.

Insurer Prudential was the top share, gaining 3.27 per cent.

The City’s top index last night closed a shade lower than its level recorded before Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine.

Meanwhile on the FTSE 250 finance firm TP ICAP was the second best performer, rising 4.87 per cent.

The pound strengthened 0.16 per cent against the dollar to buy $1.3187.