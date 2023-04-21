Savings rates: As FCA puts banks on war footing what are the best accounts for your cash?

As interest rates look set to increase, we look at the best and the worst paying savings accounts on offer.

Banks and savings providers have come under fire for not passing on interest rate rises to savers

This week the FCA said it would be keeping an eye on banks’ first quarter profits to make sure they were not profiteering from high interest rates by failing to pass rises on to savers,

As with any banking product which pays out interest, savers do need to keep a constant eye on rates, even when rises are passed on, many savings accounts come with loyalty bonus rates that drop off after the account has been open a year or more.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, pointed out that many savings providers had made positive changes to the top rate deals

Savings accounts: things to bear in mind

Springall urged savers to be pragmatic about rates, while accounts are paying more because of rising interest rates, very few savings accounts offered inflation-beating rates.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell to 10.1 per cent during March, from 10.4 per cent in February.

The number of deals able to outpace inflation has not changed since last month. There is not one standard savings account that can outpace 10.1 per cent

The predicted rate for inflation during the first quarter of 2024 is three per cent



Savings accounts Top savings deals at £10,000 gross 21-Apr-21 13-Apr-22 22-Mar-23 Today Easy access account Virgin Money – 0.50 per cent Chase – 1.49 per cent Chip – 3.35 per cent Chip – 3.49 per cent Notice account Moneycorp Bank – 0.65 per cent (90-day) OakNorth Bank – 1.25 per cent (120-day) The Melton BS – 3.50 per cent (180-day) Marsden BS – 4 per cent (180-day) One-year fixed rate bond Atom Bank – 0.62 per cent Al Rayan Bank – 1.85 per cent** Al Rayan Bank – 4.43 per cent** Allica Bank – 4.56 per cent Two-year fixed rate bond BLME – 0.80 per cent** Al Rayan Bank – 2.20 per cent** Al Rayan Bank – 4.55per cent* SmartSave – 4.61 per cent Three-year fixed rate bond Hodge Bank – 0.95 per cent Cynergy Bank – 2.28 per cent Al Rayan Bank – 4.60 per cent* Al Rayan Bank – 4.60 per cent** Four-year fixed rate bond Zopa – 0.94 per cent Gatehouse Bank – 2.25per cent** UBL UK – 4.53 per cent (payable on maturity) United Trust Bank – 4.56 per cent Five-year fixed rate bond Gatehouse Bank – 1.40 per cent* Gatehouse Bank – 2.50 per cent** UBL UK – 4.63 per cent (payable on maturity) UBL UK – 4.63 per cent (payable on maturity) **Islamic bank, pays an expected profit rate. Inflation announcement dates.Source: Moneyfactscompare.co.uk

ISA market analysis Top savings deals at £10,000 gross 21-Apr-21 13-Apr-22 22-Mar-23 Today Easy access ISA Yorkshire Building Society – 0.45 per cent Marcus by Goldman Sachs® – 1.00 per cent Cynergy Bank – 3.20 per cent Yorkshire Building Society – 3.35 per cent Notice ISA The Melton BS – 0.50 per cent (60-day) The Melton BS – 1.00 per cent (100-day) Furness BS – 3.30 per cent (45-day) Marsden BS – 4.00 per cent (180-day) One-year fixed rate ISA Monmouthshire BS – 0.49 per cent Gatehouse Bank – 1.40 per cent* Santander – 4.15 per cent Gatehouse Bank – 4.20 per cent** Two-year fixed rate ISA State Bank of India – 0.65 per cent Gatehouse Bank – 1.75per cent** Santander – 4.20 per cent Paragon Bank – 4.28 per cent Three-year fixed rate ISA Close Brothers – 0.70 per cent Gatehouse Bank – 1.85 per cent** UBL UK – 4.28 per cent (payable on maturity) Virgin Money – 4.26 per cent Four-year fixed rate ISA Hodge Bank – 0.65 per cent Gatehouse Bank – 1.90 per cent** UBL UK – 4.37 per cent (payable on maturity) UBL UK – 4.37per cent(payable on maturity) Five-year fixed rate ISA Shawbrook Bank – 1.10 per cent Gatehouse Bank – 2.10 per cent** UBL UK – 4.33 per cent (payable on maturity) UBL UK – 4.33 per cent (payable on maturity) **Islamic bank, pays an expected profit rate. Inflation announcement dates.Source: Moneyfactscompare.co.uk

Springall said it was “imperative” savers take some time to compare the latest deals. “Inflation is still a sore point, as it erodes the true spending power of savers’ cash, but this should not deter investors from switching their deals.”

“Starting a new tax year has also seen the introduction of more activity within the ISA market, and both those looking for a new deal to invest for the 2023/2024 tax year, or perhaps transfer older ISA subscriptions, can find some attractive rates across the variable and fixed sectors.

“As has been the case for a few years, consumers should compare both rates within and outside of an ISA-wrapper while considering both their Personal Savings Allowance (PSA) and ISA allowance. Signing up to newsletters and rate alerts is a great way to keep on top of the latest deals and compare the interest rates offered across all the different products.”