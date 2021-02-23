Saudi prince to sell £195m stake in London skyscraper

A Saudi prince is close to selling his stake in a City skyscraper to an American investor for around £195m.

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Fahd owns 25 per cent of Salesforce Tower in Bishopsgate.

The tower has attracted interest from New York-based investment firm Madison International Realty.

The 46-storey tower took four years to complete from 2007 and was slow to attract tenants in the wake of the global financial crisis.

The prince was one of the original backers of the skyscraper but was reported to have died four years ago while resisting arrest as part of an anti-corruption drive.

Saudi authorities subsequently declared that he was “alive and well”.

The building, formerly known as Heron Tower, is known for its giant aquarium and restaurant which sits alongside office space.