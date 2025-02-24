Sanctions: Kremlin-linked oligarchs hit by UK regime on ‘grim milestone’ of war

The UK is extending its sanctions regime against Russia as it marks the “grim milestone” of the third anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

Ministers have unveiled the largest sanctions package against Russia since 2022, with 107 new sanctions targeting Russian military supply chains, third-country supporters and revenue and profits fuelling the war chest and funding the Kremlin, the government said.

Key targets of the foreign office include 14 so-called ‘new kleptocrats’, including billionaire businessman Roman Trotsenko, owner of Russian investment firm Aeon Corporation.

Also set to be hit are firms producing and supplying machinery and electronics to the military, including those based in Turkey, China and central and south Asia; North Korean generals and the defence minister No Kwang Chol, who are supplying forces to Russia; and foreign financial institutions supporting Russia, including the OJSC Keremet Bank, in Kyrgyzstan.

Foreign secretary David Lammy described “every military supply line disrupted, every rouble blocked, and every enabler of Putin’s aggression exposed” as a step towards a “just and lasting” peace in Ukraine and “security and prosperity in the UK”.

He added: “Lasting peace will only be achieved through strength. That is why we are focused on putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position.

“We cannot and will not turn our backs on Ukraine in their fight for our shared security.”

It comes as Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set for a crunch meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House this week, as the UK aims to balance its relationship with America while continuing to support Kyiv, alongside greater demands on European security.

Officials said the fresh sanctions – including on 40 shadow fleet oil ships – will pile further pressure on Putin’s energy revenues, which are vital funding for the illegal invasion.

The UK has now sanctioned 133 oil tankers, higher than any other European nations, with the 40 ships having carried more than $5bn of Russian oil products in the last six months.