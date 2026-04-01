Samsung Research Reveals Over Half of Europeans Admit to Looking at a Stranger’s Phone Screen in Public – With Nearly a Quarter Doing so out of Sheer Curiosity

As millions of Europeans2 get ready to enjoy the Easter weekend, new research from Samsung finds Europe’s public spaces have become shared screens: 56% of people say they have accidentally looked at a stranger’s phone, citing public transport as the most likely place to notice someone else’s screen (57%). Nearly one in four Europeans2 (24%) admit to looking at someone else’s phone out of curiosity, exposing a stream of private content from personal photos to bank details.

Samsung Electronics surveyed 11,000 Europeans2 to support the launch of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which introduces a built-in Privacy Display. This new hardware-based technology keeps screen content visible only from the front to protect privacy from side angles, without compromising the viewing experience3.

The study further reveals a gap between perceived phone privacy and reality: While 48%* feel their own phone use is private when using it in crowded places, 52%** find it easy to view someone else’s screen in public. Yet, despite more than a quarter (28%) ignoring or looking away immediately (27%), 7% admit to continuing to look discreetly.

From messages to money: what is at stake

Nearly half (49%) have felt someone was looking at their phone screen in public. Only 21%*** agree using a smartphone in public is essentially a private activity. Consumers may know this risk already, but these new findings indicate that visible information is often unexpectedly personal.

One-third (33%) of Europeans2 say they have seen personal content on a stranger’s phone in public, with 27%*** agreeing they have seen something on someone else’s phone in public they felt they should not have.

The most frequently seen content includes:

Personal Photos / camera roll – 38%

Face/voice of someone on a video call – 33%

Personal messages (e.g., from a partner/spouse) – 29%

Social media notifications/profiles – 27%

Online shopping – 17%

Dating app notifications/profiles – 12%

Banking balance or account details – 11%

These instances are usually unintentional and happen in everyday situations. This is what creates an “accidental audience”: people who see what’s on someone else’s screen simply because it’s in view when they have little else to do but glance around. 57% identify public transport as the most likely place to notice someone else’s screen, followed by 35% while waiting in a queue (e.g., at the supermarket, shops) and 13% in a bar, restaurant or café.

A growing shift towards protecting personal information

As people become more aware that others can see their screens in public, many are starting to change how they use their phones.

While only 9% of people claim to do nothing when they’ve felt someone is looking at their phone screen in public, 42% report they stop using their phone altogether. Only 10% would actually confront them.

Fearing a stranger may see their screen, Europeans2 have avoided or delayed actions related to banking (62%), entering passcodes (49%), or reading private messages from a partner (43%).

These changes reflect a wider shift in how people think about privacy, not just as something managed through device settings, but as something influenced by their surroundings.

With Privacy Display on Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, people have a new tool to protect their information alongside these sensible habits to keep their information private. Privacy has long been a focus for Samsung, and Privacy Display represents the latest step in helping people keep their personal information private in the moments that matter – backed up with seven years of security updates to keep that protection in place over time.

Benjamin Braun, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsung Europe, stated: “Your phone is one of the most personal things you own, housing your photos, your bank details, your messages and more. I use public transport almost every day, and the last thing I want is the person next to me seeing what’s on my screen. That’s why we built the Privacy Display into the Galaxy S26 Ultra, so what’s on your screen stays yours.”

The study further revealed that 38% of respondents agree*** avoiding or delaying doing something on their phone in public because someone might see their screen, indicating a clear need for greater user control over the visibility of their digital content.

Notes to editors:

Survey of 11,000 smartphone users (1,000 in each market) across UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium conducted by Censuswide.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

*’Very confident’ and ‘Somewhat confident’ responses combined

**’Very easy’ and ‘Somewhat easy’ responses combined

***’Strongly agree’ and ‘Somewhat agree’ responses combined

1 Requires manual activation in settings to function.

2 Survey of 11,000 smartphone users (1,000 in each market) across UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium conducted by Censuswide.

3 When activated, some information may still be visible to others depending on the viewing environment, such as the angle or brightness. Caution is advised when exposing sensitive information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260331173600/en/

Contact

Nicki Cooper (nicki.cooper@samsung.com)

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