Sale of swimming pools and paddleboards skyrocket by 200 per cent as heatwave intensifies

There has been an increase in sales of swimming pools by more than 210 per cent due to the heatwave.

Lee Bagnall, CEO of GO Outdoors, shared with City A.M. this morning that over the past week his company has seen sales of outdoor living equipment soar, in response to the current heatwave that’s sweeping the nation.

Sales of beach tents rose by 183 per cent versus the week prior, with shelters rising by 147 per cent in the same timeframe, Bagnall said.

Similarly, items used for cooling consumables like cool boxes and ice boxes were up 93 per cent and 71 per cent, respectively.

“In anticipation of the heatwave, we sold a staggering 210 per cent more swimming pools last week than the week before, as families are seeking temporary respite from the soaring summer temperatures,” Bagnall revealed.

“Furthermore, last weekend we saw an incredible 201 per cent increase in the number of paddleboards we sold, compared to the weekend prior,” he added.

The heatwave isn’t the only factor that contributes to increased demand for these products.

Tightening purse strings in response to the cost-of-living crisis and foreign travel disruption at airports has resulted in more customers than ever favouring camping in the countryside over far-flung destinations this summer, Bagnall added.

“This has also played a key part in our decision to invest in 7 new and refreshed stores this year so far, with more to come,” he continued.