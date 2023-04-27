Sainsbury’s profits take £500m inflation and cost of living hit as supermarket’s share price dips

Sainsbury reported underlying profit before tax of £690m, down five per cent on the previous year, but at the top end of £630m to £690m guidance range Getty Images)

In its full year results for the year ending 4 March 2023, Sainsbury pre tax profits fell from £854m to £327m as the

The supermarket giant said it was impacted by non-cash asset impairments, driven by a higher discount rate, and one-off income from legal settlements in the prior year.

The owner of Argos and the Tu and Habitat brands claimed it had made “bold choices” to help customers battling rising food inflation, which was last estimated at 14.5 per cent.

It said it reduce costs, make Argos and Tu profitable and resilient, grow profits at Nectar and strengthen our balance sheet.

In a statement Sainsbury’s said: “We have reinvested the benefits in our food business, prioritising value, customer service and innovation, which is driving improved market share performance.

“This has also given us the financial flexibility to make balanced choices, investing to help customers and colleagues, while also delivering results at the top end of expectations.”

Retail sales were up 5.2 per cent, two per cent excluding fuel sales while group sales rose by 5.3 per cent.

Grocery sales rose three per cent while underlying profit before tax was £690m, down five per cent on the previous year, but at the top end of £630m to £690m guidance range; Sainsbury said it expected next year’s total to come in between £640m and £700m.

Sainsbury investing in staff wages

Simon Roberts, chief executive of J Sainsbury, said: “We really get how tough life is for so many households right now which is why we are absolutely determined to battle inflation for our customers.

“Our focus on value has never been greater and we have spent over £560 million keeping our prices low over the last two years. As a result, we are now the best value compared to our competitors that we have been in many years and we are delivering improved market share performance in Sainsbury’s and Argos.”

“We are two years into our plan to put food back at the heart of Sainsbury’s and have focused our efforts on reducing costs right across the business, which has enabled us to make the right decisions for our colleagues and customers. At the same time, we have improved the performance and profitability of Argos, Tu, Nectar and Financial Services so that we can invest further in the areas that customers and colleagues care about most.”

Last September Sainsbury’s invested £20m into boosting staff wages and has subsequently raised salaries.

Roberts added: “Our colleagues do a fantastic job serving our customers every day and we know that they are also dealing with the impact of the rising cost of living. That’s why, over the last 12 months, we took the decision to invest £225m supporting colleagues including raising colleague pay three times, becoming the first major supermarket to pay our people the Living Wage across the whole country and providing free food at work and increased colleague discount.

“We continue to work closely with our suppliers and farmers and I am grateful for their support in what has been another difficult year for food supply chains. We know just how vital the agriculture industry is not only to Sainsbury’s, but to the country as a whole and this is why we have made the choice to give £66 million of additional support to British farmers over the last year.

“We made these very deliberate decisions and investments because they make our business stronger, but more importantly because they are simply the right thing to do. While there is still much to be done and there is no doubt that the year ahead will remain challenging, I’m confident we will continue to deliver for our customers, colleagues, communities and shareholders.”

Sainsbury’s: Caught between inflation and Covid

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK says that despite fierce competition, Sainsbury had maintained a reasonable performance since the dramatic lows of October, which saw a drop in shares of 40 per cent; an all-time low.

The company’s fortunes improved over the Christmas period, with grocery sales accelerating to 7.1 per cent. The Argos business proved particularly valuable as shoppers opted to avoid the “strike-ridden” Royal Mail and do their Christmas shopping in one go.

According to the latest Kantar survey, Sainsbury’s reported a strong 12-week sales growth of 12 per cent at the end of March, but fell short of rivals Aldi and Lidl. The discounters are gaining market share as the cost of living crisis pushes food price growth to it’s fastest level in 45 years, at 19.2 per cent.

Zoe Gillespie, investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, said Sainsbury’s was caught between post-Covid normalisation and high inflation, which are simultaneously reducing revenues and cutting into margins.

“But ompared to where it was three years ago, the company is in a much better position. It is a tough environment for supermarkets, which is one of the reasons why Sainsbury’s finds itself among the FTSE 100’s least favoured stocks by analysts. But, it continues to perform reasonably well in the circumstances, with an improving share price, decent balance sheet, and levers to pull – such as the potential sale and lease back of property.”

Orwa Mohamad, analyst at Third Bridge said UK supermarkets were set to face more challenges before things improve.

“As food inflation in the country hits a 45-year high. As if that wasn’t enough, a new supply chain crisis has emerged, causing fruit and vegetable shortages that make up a whopping 10 per cent of supermarket sales.”

“Our experts expect food inflation to start coming down in H2 of 2023 as we lap comparables from last year due to initial lag in price increases. Supermarkets will be looking to pressure suppliers for price reductions in order to reduce prices for consumers.”

“Sainsbury’s strong position in and customer loyalty in the southeast really helps them in these difficult times. However, further price investment, through Nectar Prices, is needed to fend off discounter threats and keep competitive with Tesco.”

“Nectar Prices seeks to replicate Tesco’s Clubcard, and it’s never a bad thing in any business to plagiarise what your biggest rival is doing well. It will allow Sainsbury’s to improve price perception while increasing operating margins as not all customers will use a Nectar card.”

“Thanks to the return of workers to city centres, Sainsbury’s has a significant opportunity in the convenience sector this summer.”

“Margins are set to improve as inflation comes down, particularly with much of the work done on reducing overheads and increasing productivity during the last year.”

“Investors are closely monitoring any potential interest from private equity firms in Sainsbury’s.”

Shares in J Sainsbury were last trading flat on the FTSE 100 at 282.90p down 0.35 per cent.