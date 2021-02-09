Safety equipment giant Halma appoints healthcare veteran as its new chair

Safety equipment maker Halma has appointed former BTG CEO Louise Makin as its new chair this morning. She will take up the role in July.

Makin who will join the board as an independent non-executive director and chair designate, replacing Paul Walker who has held the post for eight years.

“Halma is driven by its strong purpose – to grow a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. This couldn’t be more relevant to the world we are living in today and I look forward to working with Andrew Williams and the rest of the Halma board to deliver on this,” Makin said this morning.

Makin was at the helm of specialist healthcare company BTG as CEO for 15 years, navigating several acquisitions and organic growth which saw the company’s market capital soar from $150m to $4.3b before its sale in 2019.

She is currently a non-executive director on several boards the the pharmaceutical, speciality chemicals and certification space.

The chief executive of Halma, Andrew Williams, said: “Makin brings tremendous experience and is an excellent cultural fit with Halma and its purpose. She will build on Paul’s eight years as chair and will maintain Halma’s track record of stable, long term leadership.”

Makin will astep down from her board position at the FTSE 100 testing and certification company Intertek in June.