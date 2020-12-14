Sadiq Khan urges PM to shut all London schools as cases spiral

Sadiq Khan has called on the government to consider shutting all schools and colleges in London until January, following a “significant” spike in coronavirus cases among teens.

In a letter to Boris Johnson, the mayor of London said “urgent consideration must… be given to closing secondary schools, sixth form and FE colleges a few days early and keeping them closed for longer after Christmas”.

“Time is running out to get the virus under control in our city which is why I urge the government to heed my call and provide us with the extra support we desperately need,” Khan added.

It comes after schools across the Royal Borough of Greenwich in southeast London have been forced to close from today and move classes online amid an “exponential growth” of new infections.

In an open letter published last night, leader of the council Danny Thorpe warned that “the situation in Greenwich in relation to Covid-19 is now escalating extremely quickly”.

The capital has seen a major spike in new cases recently, with daily infections tipping past the 4,000 mark over the last few days.

The latest data by Public Health England showed there was an increase in coronavirus case rates in all 32 London boroughs in the seven days to 9 December.

The seven-day rate also exceeded 200 cases per 100,000 people in 17 boroughs.

Khan called the latest figures “deeply concerning” and urged the PM to consider immediate action.

Ministers are set to review current tier allocations on Wednesday, amid fears that London will be moved to the highest level of restrictions.

However, MPs are understood to be reluctant to move the capital into Tier 3, warning that it would deal a major blow to the UK economy in the key Christmas trading period.

Khan last week warned that moving London from Tier 2 to Tier 3 would be “catastrophic” for businesses in the capital, and put “hundreds of thousands of livelihoods at stake”.

