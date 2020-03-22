Sadiq Khan commemorates anniversary of Westminster terror attack

Sadiq Khan has paid tribute to the victims of the 2017 Westminster terror attack on the day’s third anniversary.

Four people were killed and 50 injured on 22 March 2017 when Khalid Masood drove a truck into pedestrians on Wesminster Bridge.

He went on to crash the vehicle into a fence outside parliament and stabbed an unarmed police officer to death.

Masood was shot dead at the scene by police.

Khan said today that “as a city we will never forget what happened that day three years ago”.

“It was not only an attack on London, but an attack on the freedom and values our country holds dear,” he said.

“Today, Londoners across our city stand together, bound by those shared values and freedoms which unite us against terrorism in all its forms.

“On the third anniversary of the attack, we will be taking the time today to stop, reflect and remember the innocent victims Aysha, Kurt, Leslie, Andreea, the courageous police officer Keith Palmer as well as the many others who were seriously injured.”

The mayor also said the recent Streatham and London Bridge terrorist attacks “remind us that challenges lie ahead”.

“But we know those who seek to divide us and destroy our way of life in London will never succeed,” he said.

“We continue to stand united against terrorism and in hope for the future.”