Sadiq Khan calls for 10pm Covid curfew to be scrapped

Sadiq Khan has called for England’s 10pm curfew to be scrapped in a bid to save London’s ailing hospitality industry.

The mayor of London said the curfew made no sense now that household mixing was banned indoors as a part of the latest Tier 2 restrictions placed on the capital last week.

“Immediately scrapping the 10pm curfew would allow more sittings of single households in restaurants throughout the evening, helping with cashflow at a time when venues need all the support they can get,” Khan said.

Hundreds of hospitality workers descended on Parliament Squre yesterday to protest against the curfew and the wider set of Covid restrictions imposed in London.

The curfew has been much criticised by the hospitality industry for severely reducing customer numbers at a time where the sector is already suffering mass job losses.

The 10pm lockout has also been criticised for creating bottlenecks at Tube stations after venues are forced to close, which could potentially help spread Covid.

London minister Paul Scully said last week that the government was considering extending the curfew to 11pm to bring it in line with Northern Ireland.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pubs Association, said when the curfew was announced two weeks ago that it would be “devastating” for the pub trade.

Britain’s pub industry is bearing the brunt of new restrictions introduced to combat rising coronavirus infection rates. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“Pubs were struggling to break even before [the curfew] and these latest restrictions will push some to breaking point,” she said.

“Removing a key trading hour on top of fragile consumer confidence and the reduced capacity pubs already face will put thousands more pubs and jobs at risk.”

Khan also today called for greater support to businesses and an improved test and trace programme to prevent further coronavirus outbreaks in the capital.

“The government still haven’t got a grip on this virus and provided a functioning test and trace system,” he said.

“Ministers must give businesses the support they need to survive while restrictions remain in place.

“This includes access to a proper job retention scheme in line with the 80 per cent furlough scheme in place at the start of the pandemic.”