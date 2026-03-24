S4 Capital sales fall as tech clients divert cash to AI build-out

Tech clients still make up a significant chunk of S4's business

Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital has been hit with sliding sales as its biggest clients spend less on advertising and more on building AI.

The digital advertising group behind Monks reported revenue of £754.8m for 2025, down 11 per cent from £848.2m a year earlier.

Net revenue fell 10.8 per cent to £673m, reflecting weaker demand across both its marketing and technology arms.

Pre-tax losses narrowed sharply to £23.8m from £330.9m the previous year, while the company cut headcount by 11.5 per cent to around 6,350 as it tightened costs.

Sorrell said: “Throughout 2025, our trading reflected the continuing impact of increasingly volatile global macroeconomic conditions… technology clients – representing almost half our revenue – continuing to prioritise capital expenditure on expanding AI capacity over operating expenditure.”

Ad budgets squeezed by AI spend

The results mirror an emerging shift of large tech firms pouring billions into AI infrastructure, subsequently leaving less room for marketing budgets.

Tech clients still make up a significant chunk of S4’s business, though their share dropped to 41 per cent in 2025, from 45 per cent the year prior.

That move weighed significantly on performance, especially in the group’s technology services division, where revenue fell sharply after client losses and slower deal-making.

Marketing services seem to have held up better, yet still declined as major clients stripped back spending.

Sorrell recently warned that the agency sector is “basically flat as a pancake”, and cannot continue in its current form as pressures build from AI, economic uncertainty and changing client priorities.

The company also the conflict in the Middle East and ongoing tariff tensions, saying those factors are making clients more cautious, delaying decisions on campaigns and spending.

“There’s just general caution”, Sorrell said in a recent interview. “Getting up every morning and having to deal with the implications of all this uncerainty is not pleasant for marketers”.

Despite the revenue decline, S4 improved its cash position. Free cash flow rose to £86.5m, up from £37.8m, while net debt fell to £86.9m from £142.9m, helped by tighter control of costs and working capital.

The board proposed a final dividend of 1.1p per share, up 10 per cent on last year.

Looking ahead

For 2026, S4 expects net revenue to come in slightly below 2025 levels, with a weak first quarter already flagged due to ongoing client caution and geopolitical pressures.

It is targeting further reductions in net debt to between £60m and £90m.

And at the same time, the firm is trying to position itself for the very trend hitting its revenues.

The group said it is winning new business tied to AI-driven marketing, like work with clients such as Samsung, Visa and Amazon, and is increasingly using AI tools to produce ad content faster and more cheaply.

Sorrell said: “While the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, we see growing opportunities as clients become more selective… and increasingly focused on implementing technologies such as AI”.

The update comes just days after S4 revealed it is in early stage talks with MSQ over a potential tie-up, a move that briefly lifted its shares after they had slumped to an all-time low.