Ruth Davidson to quit as Scottish Tory leader

Ruth Davidson is planning to quit as leader of the Scottish Conservatives, according to reports.

Davidson, who became a mum in October, will step down due to family pressures and over clashes with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A senior Tory source told the Scottish Sun that “there are two reasons she has been considering going – family and Boris”.

Another source told the newspaper that the “pressures of motherhood” had been made more difficult in the “current political climate”.

Davidson, who took over as leader of the Scottish Conservatives in November 2011, backed Johnson’s rival Jeremy Hunt in the leadership race earlier this year.

After Johnson won and became Prime Minister, Davidson said she would “judge his premiership by his actions in office.”

The news that Davidson is preparing to step down comes after the Queen approved the Prime Minister’s request to suspend parliament for an extended period, which will reduce the amount of time MPs will sit before the Brexit deadline on 31 October.

Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat said: “The resignation of Ruth Davidson is a huge blow for all Conservatives.

“She has been an exceptional leader not just in Scotland but across the United Kingdom and a voice of integrity in challenging times.”

She has been credited with turning the party around in Scotland. In the 2017 general election the number of Tory MPs in Scotland rose from one to 13, with a vote share of 28.6 per cent.

